US expects Thailand to work with Cambodia on release of soldiers immediately, official says

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 28, 2025 05:16:12 IST

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) – The U.S. expects that Thailand will work with Cambodia to begin the release of 18 soldiers immediately, a senior State Department official said on Monday, after the leaders of the countries signed an enhanced ceasefire deal on Sunday in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump. "Our expectation is that the process, with respect to all of the commitments, begin as soon as they were signed," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said. Ahead of Trump's planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea, the official said that U.S. policy on Taiwan "hasn't changed one bit." U.S. policy toward North Korea remains denuclearization, the official added. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Steve Holland and Costas Pitas; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 5:16 AM IST
