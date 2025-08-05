US House Committee Subpoenas DOJ, Clintons & Ex-Attorneys General in Epstein Probe

The controversy surrounding the release of files related to the grand jury trial of disgraced American financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has reignited on Capitol Hill, with the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday issuing nearly a dozen subpoenas to the Justice Department and high-profile political figures from both parties, according to a report published by CNN. The move — spearheaded by Chair James Comer — comes amid renewed calls for transparency from Republicans and Democrats alike, despite efforts by House Speaker Mike Johnson to slow the push.

According to the report, the latest development represents a clear act of defiance from members of Johnson’s own party, many of whom want the ‘Epstein files’ to be made public without delay.

DOJ, Clintons and Top Officials Targetted

The most prominent subpoena, the report said, demands that the Justice Department hand over all Epstein-related files in its possession, with victims’ names redacted. The committee is also seeking any communications between DOJ officials and former Biden administration figures related to the case.

Among those subpoenaed for depositions reportedly include:

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Former Attorneys General Merrick Garland, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, and Alberto Gonzales

Former FBI Director James Comey

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller III

Maxwell Interview Transcript Could Be Released

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is also considering releasing the transcript of a recent interview conducted with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, according to three senior officials who spoke with CNN.

The interview, held last month by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche at the US attorney’s office in Tallahassee, was reportedly recorded. The transcript, the report said, is being transcribed and digitised, with parts likely to be redacted to protect sensitive information, including victim identities.

“A final decision has not been made,” an official told the American media network, even as another noted that if the transcript and audio were to be released, “it would likely be done sooner rather than later”, possibly within weeks, depending on senior-level approval.

Trump Weighs In, Pushes for ‘Everything’ to Be Released

President Donald Trump, while speaking with Newsmax last week, had said, “We’d like to release everything, but we don’t want people to get hurt that shouldn’t be hurt, and I would assume that was why [Blanche] was there.”

“I haven’t spoken about it, but he is a very talented guy, Todd Blanche, and a very straight shooter… I think he probably wanted to know, you know, just to get a feeling of it,” the US President had added.

With the speculation abuzz in the light of recent US media reports, the Trump White House has maintained that no clemency for Maxwell is currently under consideration. Trump himself, however, appears to have left the door open, while suggesting that he is “allowed to do it.”

Maxwell’s Status Shifts

Maxwell, who was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in federal prison for aiding Epstein’s abuse of underage girls, was recently moved to a lower-security federal prison camp in Texas. She is still appealing her conviction, including a petition to the US Supreme Court.

