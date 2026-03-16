US Officials Predict Quick End To Iran War, But Tehran Vows It Can Outlast Foes, Tensions Escalate Across Region

US Predicts Quick End to Iran Conflict Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. officials, responding to economic concerns over high oil prices, predicted on Sunday that the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran would end “within weeks” and that energy costs would fall, despite Tehran insisting it remains “stable and strong” and ready to defend itself.

President Donald Trump threatened additional strikes on Iran’s main oil hub, Kharg Island, over the weekend and reiterated he was not prepared to negotiate a deal to end the war, which has closed the vital Strait of Hormuz and disrupted global energy markets.

The Trump administration plans to announce this week that several countries have agreed to form a coalition to escort ships through the narrow waterway. Officials are still determining whether these operations will begin before or after hostilities end, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

Trump, who on Friday said the U.S. Navy would “soon” start escorting oil tankers, claimed Iran seeks negotiations, a point Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi strongly disputed. “We have never asked for a ceasefire, and we have never asked even for negotiations,” Araqchi told CBS’ Face the Nation. “We are ready to defend ourselves for as long as it takes.”

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said, “This conflict will certainly come to the end in the next few weeks—it could be sooner than that … and we’ll see a rebound in supplies and a pushing down of prices after that.”

Escalation in the Middle East and Global Energy’s Impact

Trump claimed U.S. strikes had “totally demolished” much of Kharg Island, adding, “We may hit it a few more times just for fun.” This escalation has complicated diplomatic efforts as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards fired additional missiles at Israel and U.S. bases, while Israel struck targets in western Iran.

The conflict has disrupted global transport and energy flow, with the International Energy Agency announcing the release of 411.9 million barrels from emergency reserves. European and Middle Eastern nations, including France, Britain, and the EU, are exploring naval operations to secure shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s stance remains firm: “It’s not a war of survival. We are stable and strong enough,” Araqchi said. As fighting spreads across the region, Israel and Lebanon plan talks to secure a ceasefire and disarm Iran-backed Hezbollah, while the war continues to pose serious economic and security challenges worldwide.

All inputs from the agency.

Also Read: Tehran Denies Wanting A Ceasefire, Warns Trump It Will Fight ‘As Long As It Takes,’ Escalating Global Tensions