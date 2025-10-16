‘Surreal Experience’: Donald Trump Reveals What He And Melania Did On First Night In White House

US President Donald Trump recalled the first night he and First Lady Melania Trump spent in the White House. He described it as a “surreal experience.” Speaking to attendees at a Wednesday evening dinner for billionaire supporters, Trump shared his impressions of the iconic residence.

“To me, there’s nothing like the White House. After I won, the first night, I went up and I’m standing in the residential hallway with Melania, and we’re looking into the Lincoln Bedroom,” Trump said. “I say, ‘That was a surreal experience. Do you believe this? We’re in the White House and that’s the Lincoln Bedroom!’”

He added, “It takes a while to get [used to it]… I’m still not, probably, used to it. It’s just a special place, what can I say.”

Donald Trump on First Lady Melania Trump’s Reaction When Her Underwear Drawers Were Raided

On Wednesday, Trump also spoke about the 2022 FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, recalling how First Lady Melania Trump reacted at the time when First Lady’s drawers containing her underwear were raided. According to Trump, she reportedly said, “Wow, what happened?”

During a press conference, Trump described the raid as “the worst weaponization of a political opponent in the history of the world,” linking it to his loss in what he has repeatedly called the “rigged” 2020 election.

Trump recounted the events of the FBI search, saying, “They raided, illegally, my house in Florida, Mar-A-Lago. They went through the drawers of my young son. They went through all the drawers and cabinets of the First Lady.”

He added, “She went ‘Wow, what happened?’ She’s very meticulous and this wasn’t very meticulous as she looked into the drawers and saw a mess.”

White House Renovations, $200 Million Ballroom

During the dinner, the president also spoke about the renovations he has made to the White House. Among them is a $200 million ballroom, funded with contributions from the event’s billionaire attendees. Trump also announced plans to build a triumphal arch across from the Lincoln Memorial.

Other changes include the renovation of the Rose Garden, which involved paving over the grass and adding patio furniture, as well as the creation of a “Presidential Hall of Fame” along the west colonnade.

