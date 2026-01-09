US President Trump Warns Of ‘Very Hard’ Strikes If Iran Starts Killing Protesters

President Donald Trump has warned that the US is prepared to hit Iran “very hard” in case the ruling authorities react to the demonstrations by shooting the protesters. The warning He issued through Truth Social and then confirmed in interviews raises the stakes as the protests against economic issues continue into the second week.

Protests Grip Iran Over Economic Woes

The unrest started on December 28, 2025, when the public, outraged by the rapid inflation, a dying currency, and a lack of essential goods due to the restrictions, unleashed their anger. The protests went beyond the bazaar in Tehran to universities and towns like Lordegan and Tabriz, with the calls for the dictator’s death. Human rights organizations claim there are 36 killed, more than 2,000 arrested, and skirmishes resulting in security forces’ casualties.

Trump’s “Locked and Loaded” Threat

Trump wrote, “The US will not let Iran murder protesters with impunity. We are locked and loaded,” referring to the military force being prepared after the 2025 victories at the nuclear site strikes. He called the protesters “brave” and encouraged them not to give up to Tehran. While aboard Air Force One, he remarked that they “would be given a very tough time.”

Tehran Vows Defiance, Eyes US Bases

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi branded it “wild,” and the military was ready to strike US interests. Ayatollah Khamenei talked about the “foreign enemies,” and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf labeled the American bases as “legitimate targets.” The police said they would put the “chaos” down, while internet blackouts caught people off guard.

Global Echoes and Risks

UN pleaded not to resort to bloodshed; Macron denounced the US “turning away” from the law. Protesters view Trump as a morale booster, but fear repression like the 2022 crackdowns. Experts find a “locked and loaded” situation as believable post-Maduro capture.