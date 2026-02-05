LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Ajit Doval EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Ajit Doval EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Ajit Doval EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Ajit Doval
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Ajit Doval EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Ajit Doval EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Ajit Doval EU India deal bcci East Jaintia Hills explosion Lok Sabha mea ali khamenei bjp Ajit Doval
LIVE TV
Home > World > US-Russia Nuclear Pact Ends, Kremlin Vows To Act Responsibly But Warns Of Strategic Risks: ‘What Happens Next Depends On…’

US-Russia Nuclear Pact Ends, Kremlin Vows To Act Responsibly But Warns Of Strategic Risks: ‘What Happens Next Depends On…’

Russia said it regrets the expiry of the New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the US, but vowed to act responsibly.

Russia reacts to the end of landmark nuclear treaty with US (AI-Generated Image)
Russia reacts to the end of landmark nuclear treaty with US (AI-Generated Image)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 5, 2026 18:21:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US-Russia Nuclear Pact Ends, Kremlin Vows To Act Responsibly But Warns Of Strategic Risks: ‘What Happens Next Depends On…’

Russia said on Thursday it regretted the expiry of its last remaining nuclear arms treaty with the United States but would act responsibly after the removal of constraints on the deployment of the world’s deadliest weapons.

The New START treaty, which set limits on each side’s missiles, launchers and strategic warheads, was the last in a series of nuclear agreements dating back more than half a century to the Cold War.

Russia reacts to the end of landmark nuclear treaty with US

Security experts say its expiry will make it harder for the world’s biggest nuclear powers to accurately gauge each other’s intentions, raising the risk of misunderstandings. Some fear a new arms race, with China embarked on a nuclear build-up.

You Might Be Interested In

Russian President Vladimir Putin had proposed that Moscow and Washington agree to adhere to the treaty’s main provisions for another year. U.S. President Donald Trump did formally respond but has said he wants a better deal, bringing in China.

Beijing has declined negotiations with Moscow and Washington as it has a fraction of their warhead numbers – an estimated 600, compared to around 4,000 each for Russia and the U.S.

“What happens next depends on how events unfold,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“In any case, the Russian Federation will maintain its responsible and attentive approach to the issue of strategic stability in the field of nuclear weapons and, of course, as always, will be guided first and foremost by its national interests.”

The White House said this week that Trump would decide the way forward on nuclear arms control, which he would “clarify on his own timeline”.

CONFUSION OVER EXACT TIMING

There was confusion over the exact timing of the expiry, with neither the U.S. State Department nor Russia’s Foreign Ministry giving a precise time. Peskov said it would be at the end of Thursday.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who signed the treaty with then U.S. President Barack Obama in 2010, said on Wednesday that New START and its predecessors were now “all in the past”.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Moscow’s assumption was that the treaty no longer applied and both sides were free to choose their next steps.

Criticising the “mistaken and regrettable” U.S. approach, it said Russia was prepared to take “decisive military-technical countermeasures to mitigate potential additional threats to national security” but was also open to diplomacy.

China said on Thursday the expiration of the treaty was regrettable, and urged a resumption of dialogue on “strategic stability”.

Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia since Moscow’s 2022 invasion, said the treaty’s expiry was a consequence of Russian efforts to achieve the “fragmentation of the global security architecture”.

“Putin now uses it as another tool for nuclear blackmail to undermine international support for Ukraine,” Ukraine’s foreign ministry said.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

MUST READ: World Set To Witness A New Arms Race? UN Alarmed As US-Russia Nuclear Deal Expires- Here’s What It Means

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 6:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest world newsnuclear treatyRussia US deal

RELATED News

What Is Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1? Pakistan Wraps Up Crackdown Against Separatists In Balochistan Leaving 216 Militants Killed

At $852 Billion Net Worth, Elon Musk Says ‘Money Can’t Buy Happiness’; Social Media Divided As A Netizen Says, ‘Send $1 Million So I Can Understand You’

World Set To Witness A New Arms Race? UN Alarmed As US-Russia Nuclear Deal Expires- Here’s What It Means

Iran-US War Coming? Tehran Switches To Offensive War Doctrine, Arms Up Ballistic Missiles, Warns Of Rapid, Decisive Strikes, ‘We Think Only Of Victory’

China Unveils Luanniao Carrier, World’s Biggest War Machine: All About The 1,20,000 Tonnes, 242 Metres Long, Star Wars Style Warship Carrying Hypersonic Missiles, Killer Drones

LATEST NEWS

‘Congress Left Things In Damaged State’: PM Modi Praises EU And US Trade Deals During Rajya Sabha Speech, Calls India ‘Future-Ready’

Delhi High Court Orders Actor Rajpal Yadav To Surrender After Rejecting Final Plea In Cheque Bounce Cases

US-Russia Nuclear Pact Ends, Kremlin Vows To Act Responsibly But Warns Of Strategic Risks: ‘What Happens Next Depends On…’

West Bengal Budget: As Polls Near, Mamata Govt Announces ₹500 Monthly Increase In Lakshmi Bhandar- What We Know About The ‘Women-Friendly’ Scheme

Cloudeva.ai Rolls Out Public Preview Of New Cloud Decision Intelligence Platform, Check Its Features And Why Does Its Matter

School Headlines (February 6, 2026): PM Modi To Interact With Students At Pariksha Pe Charcha, When, Where And How To Watch

Beginning of the End? AI Is Now Hiring Humans For Physical Jobs In Real Life With RentAHuman Platform: Here’s How You Can Apply And Earn Up To $69 Per Task

Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To Pakistan’s Boycott Threat Ahead Of T20 World Cup: “Our Flight Is Booked”

Is Govinda Under Threat? Actor’s Manager Reveals He Was Once Attacked At 4 am At His Home, Escaped Narrowly: ‘He Had A Gun With Him’

Meghalaya ‘Illegal’ Coal Mine Explosion: Several Labourers Feared Dead in East Jaintia Hills; Rescue Underway

US-Russia Nuclear Pact Ends, Kremlin Vows To Act Responsibly But Warns Of Strategic Risks: ‘What Happens Next Depends On…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US-Russia Nuclear Pact Ends, Kremlin Vows To Act Responsibly But Warns Of Strategic Risks: ‘What Happens Next Depends On…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US-Russia Nuclear Pact Ends, Kremlin Vows To Act Responsibly But Warns Of Strategic Risks: ‘What Happens Next Depends On…’
US-Russia Nuclear Pact Ends, Kremlin Vows To Act Responsibly But Warns Of Strategic Risks: ‘What Happens Next Depends On…’
US-Russia Nuclear Pact Ends, Kremlin Vows To Act Responsibly But Warns Of Strategic Risks: ‘What Happens Next Depends On…’
US-Russia Nuclear Pact Ends, Kremlin Vows To Act Responsibly But Warns Of Strategic Risks: ‘What Happens Next Depends On…’

QUICK LINKS