Home > World > US Says ‘Very Optimistic’ About Reaching Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal As Envoy Witkoff Prepares To Meet Putin

The US says it is “very optimistic” about a Russia-Ukraine peace deal as envoy Steve Witkoff heads to Moscow to meet Putin. Talks with Ukraine showed progress, while Zelensky seeks European support amid disputed territorial proposals.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. (Screengrab: X/@WhiteHouse)
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. (Screengrab: X/@WhiteHouse)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 2, 2025 03:36:51 IST

The White House expressed on Monday that it is “very optimistic” about the possibility of a peace deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war, as US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff heads to Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

“I think the administration feels very optimistic,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. She added that President Donald Trump and his team “have been working so hard on this effort and they all really want to see this war come to an end.”

Witkoff, a longtime business associate of Trump who has become his roving global fixer, met Ukrainian negotiators alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the weekend in Florida. Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov described the discussions as having “achieved significant progress,” though some key issues remain unresolved.

While the US plan has faced scrutiny, it reportedly included Kyiv withdrawing from parts of eastern Donetsk, with the United States effectively recognizing Donetsk, Crimea, and Lugansk as Russian territories. However, the plan has since been pared back following criticism from Ukraine and European allies, and the final contents of the proposal remain unclear.

Witkoff has faced criticism for conducting talks in Moscow without the usual professional diplomatic staff. He will be joined in Russia by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who has played a key role in his Middle East diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been seeking support from European allies. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that any peace plan must involve Ukraine and European powers. Zelensky also warned against giving Russia the impression of a “reward” for its war efforts.

The coming week also sees NATO foreign ministers meet in Brussels for their annual talks, though US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not attend, sending his deputy Christopher Landau in his place.

With Witkoff en route to Moscow, Washington remains “very optimistic” that progress toward ending the conflict is possible, even as critical hurdles remain on the path to peace.

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 3:36 AM IST
