Home > World > US Secretary Hails Trump-Putin Meet In Alaska: 'There's No One Better To…'

US Secretary Hails Trump-Putin Meet In Alaska: ‘There’s No One Better To…’

He also held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, several European leaders and the Secretary General of NATO and highlighted that it was determined by all that a peace agreement is the best way going forward.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 17, 2025 08:17:15 IST

Sean Duffy, Secretary of the US Department of Transportation, praised President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing Trump as the best person to represent the United States on the world stage.

In a post on X, he said, “There’s no one better to represent us on the world stage than US President Donald Trump. Peace through strength. Thank you, Mr. President!”

Earlier, Trump said on Saturday that the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska “went really well”.

He also held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, several European leaders and the Secretary General of NATO and highlighted that it was determined by all that a peace agreement is the best way going forward.

The US President said in a post on Truth Social, “A great and very successful day in Alaska! The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late-night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO. It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up.”

He also shared that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will be coming to Washington DC on Monday and if things work out then a meeting would be scheduled with Russian President Vladimir Putin.”President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin. Potentially, millions of people’s lives will be saved. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Earlier on Friday, the United States and Russia held the much-anticipated truce talks meeting in Alaska to discuss bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia’s top economic envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, said the US received Russia “very well” in Alaska and that the two countries would continue building relations despite “resistance.”

With inputs from ANI

Tags: Alaskadonald trumprussiavladimir putin

