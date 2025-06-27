US Tells Pakistan Iran Will Never Get Nuclear Weapons

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the developments taking place in the Middle East, the Spokesperson of the US Department of State said on Thursday (US local time).

According to the State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, Rubio emphasised in his call to the Pakistani Prime Minister that “Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon”.

Bruce said, “Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif regarding events in the Middle East. Secretary Rubio emphasised Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon. The two leaders acknowledged the importance of working together to promote a durable peace between Israel and Iran and maintaining regional stability.”

Operation Midnight Hammer: US Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Operation Midnight Hammer by the US targeted three key nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan in Iran.

After the strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, said Operation Midnight Hammer was designed to “severely degrade Iran’s nuclear weapons infrastructure.”

Dan Caine, while holding a press briefing at the Pentagon, had said, “At approximately 6:40 PM EST, 2:10 am Iran time, the lead B-2 dropped GBU 57 MOP (Massive Ordnance Penetrator) weapons on the first of several aim points at Fordow”.

“… On the President’s orders, US Central Command, under the command of General Erik Kurilla, executed Operation Midnight Hammer, a deliberate and precise strike against three Iranian nuclear facilities… This operation was designed to severely degrade Iran’s nuclear weapons infrastructure,” he had further remarked.

Escalating Conflict Between Iran and Israel

The conflict between Iran and Israel began on June 13 when Israel launched a large-scale airstrike targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities under “Operation Rising Lion”.

Iran responded by launching “Operation True Promise 3”, a campaign involving missile and drone attacks against Israel’s infrastructure.

White House Emphasises Diplomacy and Peace Efforts

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday (US local time) said the Trump administration is focused on diplomacy and peace, adding that the US continues to remain in close communication with the Iranians.

Addressing a press briefing, Leavitt said, “I spoke to our special envoy Witkoff at length this morning and I can assure all of you we continue to be in close communication with the Iranians and through our intermediaries as well, namely the Qataris, who have been an incredible ally and partner throughout this entire effort. As I said, this administration is always focused on diplomacy and peace, and we want to ensure we can get to a place where Iran agrees to a non-enrichment civil nuclear program.”

“The president wants peace. He always has, and right now we’re on a diplomatic path with Iran. The president and his team, namely special envoy Witkoff, continue to be in communication with the Iranians and especially our Gulf and Arab partners in the region to come to an agreement with Iran,” she added.

Her remarks follow after the US had conducted precision strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites under Operation ‘Midnight Hammer’.

Abraham Accords and Future Peace Talks with Iran

Speaking about Operation Hammer, Leavitt said that the mission was a total success.

“When we look at the entirety of the intelligence that we have to date, it concludes that these strikes on the Iranian nuclear facilities were absolutely successful. It was a total obliteration, as the President said. Not only does our own intelligence say that, but the Iranian Foreign Minister also said that. We saw Israel conclude the same thing based on their own intelligence. We also had the United Nations say that as well,” she said.

Highlighting that the Abraham Accords was one of Trump’s most “signature accomplishments” in his first term, Leavitt said that the US President would like to see more countries sign on during his second term.

“As for our alliance with the state of Israel and that friendship, partnership between the United States and the state of Israel I would argue it has never been stronger and see a new era in which perhaps some of these Gulf and Arab states can sign on to the Abraham Accords,” she said.

Leavitt underscored how the US President is hopeful that the more countries in the Middle East would sign the Abraham Accords for enduring peace in the region. “When the President met with the new president of Syria, that was one of the requests that he made for Syria to sign on to the Abraham Accords.”

Her remarks were reiterated by the Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department, Tommy Pigott, when asked about the goal of peace talks with Iran taking place next week.

“The goal of an Iranian meeting is to obtain longstanding peace in the region”.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that American and Iranian officials would hold talks next week, raising hopes of longer-term peace following a fragile ceasefire, even as Tehran insisted it would not abandon its nuclear ambitions, The Times of Israel reported.

