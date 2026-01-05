Maggot Food, Freezing Cells, Inmate Deaths: Why NYC Jail Holding Maduro Is Known As ‘Hell On Earth’

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro has been lodged in a place that some describe as “hell on Earth.” The captured President, just days ago, dined on steak and lived in a lavish presidential palace while his country faced starvation. According to reports, he has been jailed at a Brooklyn federal detention center. Authorities, armed with machine guns, are ensuring he remains isolated and secure.

Maduro, 63, and his wife, Cilia, 69, were placed in solitary confinement in separate cells, away from the general prison population, following their dramatic capture by elite US forces in Caracas early Saturday.

Maduro To Appear In Manhattan Federal Court

Maduro is scheduled to appear for his arraignment in Manhattan federal court at noon on Monday.

He is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, a facility that has housed notorious inmates ranging from Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and accused healthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione. The detention center is a stark contrast to the opulent lifestyle Maduro enjoyed during his rule.

The Venezuelan leader, who infamously dined on a gourmet steak in Istanbul in 2018 while millions of Venezuelans struggled to survive, now waits for trial in a prison long criticized for its harsh conditions.

Brooklyn’s MDC – Notorious Jail With Controversial Conditions

The Sunset Park facility has faced numerous complaints and lawsuits over its conditions. In June 2025, the Legal Aid Society issued a press release stating:

“The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn is a facility notorious for its dangerous conditions. Over the years, MDC has become synonymous with egregious neglect and abuse. Incarcerated individuals have suffered heating blackouts during winter, been served maggot-infested food, denied adequate medical care, including botched cancer diagnoses, and suffered fatal violence due to chronic understaffing.”

The federal detention facility has previously been sued by the Federal Defenders of New York for “inhumane” conditions. Reports over the years have highlighted severe understaffing and maintenance issues. A particularly serious incident in 2019 left inmates without heat or power for an entire week during winter, further cementing the MDC’s reputation as a problematic facility.

