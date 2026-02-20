LIVE TV
Home > World > Was Shehbaz Sharif Sidelined By Donald Trump At Gaza Board of Peace Summit? Pakistan PM’s Awkward Moment At Global Stage Goes Viral

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif appeared sidelined at the Board of Peace Summit hosted by Donald Trump, sparking speculation over Islamabad’s global standing.

Donald Trump and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif at the Board of Peace summit (IMAGE: X)
Donald Trump and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif at the Board of Peace summit (IMAGE: X)

Last updated: February 20, 2026 15:53:34 IST

Board of Peace Summit: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif didn’t exactly have a great time in the US when President Donald Trump called a meeting of the Board of Peace on Thursday.

Was Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif ignored at Board of Peace Summit?

Sharif looked left out in the group photo, almost like he’d been pushed to the sidelines. He seemed tense and alone, but things shifted a bit when Trump suddenly praised both him and Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir. Trump even said he “likes” them, which might have eased the awkwardness for a moment.

The Board of Peace meeting drew leaders from more than 40 countries, including Argentina, Hungary, the UAE, and plenty of others.

Still, Pakistan felt increasingly sidelined, and honestly, you have to wonder if the Trump administration sees the country as less important in its new approach to global peace.

What actually went down? Even though Pakistan got an invite to this high-profile summit, Sharif never stood out. He just didn’t have a noticeable role, which made it clear that Pakistan’s influence isn’t what it used to be.

One top diplomat said Sharif didn’t get a spot in the center for the official group photo. Instead, he ended up stuck on the edge, looking a bit isolated while the rest of the world’s leaders stood together. 

Board of Peace Controversy

Although Trump was at the center stage, supported by the Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, leaders of countries like Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Qatar held a direct position to the US President.

The same diplomatic source referred to the attitude, which was termed as a weird attitude by the Pakistani prime minister, as the proceedings went on, creating an air of unease among the Pakistani delegate.

According to the source, one of the major areas of diplomatic tension is that Pakistan is still reluctant to make military contributions to the region. 

Despite its members being anticipated by the Board of Peace to dedicate thousands of personnel to an international stabilisation and police force to Gaza, Pakistan is still not willing to send troops even after it had earlier been indicated that they would do so.

The source said that as a result of its failure to have a clear agenda on the Gaza crisis, Pakistan could be subjected to embarrassment in the US. Although Trump stated that Indonesia, Morocco, Albania, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Egypt and Jordan would send their troops to the International Stabilisation Force, he did not refer to Pakistan.

How did Donald Trump react?

Responding to the incident, Trump complimented Sharif once more. He said: I like this guy, as he narrated the events that culminated into the ceasefire after the last year conflict that had taken place between Pakistan and India in May.

Trump also praised Asim Munir who was a Field Marshal. I like this man, Prime Minister Sharif. It was a little shooting, when I became acquainted with him and your Field Marshal Asim Munir, he is a great guy.

He told our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles he said: Do you know no body knows but I believe that President Trump saved 25 millions lives when he prevented the war between us and India. I said so, when I was talking to the Pakistani PM, said he.

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 3:52 PM IST
Board of Peace summit

WhatsApp Rolls Out Group Chat History Feature: You Can Now Easily Share Old Messages With New Members, Check How To Enable It

Who Is Vinod Jakhar? Student Leader From Rajasthan Appointed NSUI National President By Rahul Gandhi

