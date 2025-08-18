Washington Hosts Zelensky, European Leaders as Trump Pushes Peace Deal Terms

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders arrived in Washington on Monday with deep concerns about what former US President Donald Trump agreed to during his recent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Many fear Trump may push Ukraine into making concessions it does not want.

Trump is hosting Zelensky and European leaders to explain the terms of a potential peace deal he discussed with Putin last Friday in Alaska. According to people familiar with the talks, the US is focusing on the territorial concessions demanded by Russia, while Ukraine is hoping to secure firm security guarantees.

Will Europe Agree With Peace in Ukraine Based on Russian Demands?

European allies admit they have limited options if Trump insists on a deal Ukraine opposes. They are also skeptical about Putin’s intentions, doubting he truly wants peace. Another challenge is Trump himself, he is eager for a quick deal but has given few details about how it could be achieved.

In weekend calls with leaders, Trump said he was open to US involvement in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security. At the same time, he pushed for rapid progress, saying he wanted a meeting between Putin and Zelensky within a week. Many European officials think that timeline is unrealistic, given the unresolved issues.

Those familiar with the calls said Trump shared some information about his talks with Putin but not in great detail. Senior European diplomats expressed frustration, privately noting that Putin seemed to gain more from the Alaska summit than anyone else.

Donald Trump Says Russia Will Stop Attacks in Ukraine But Only If……….

Trump also posted on Truth Social, repeating his claim that Zelensky could end the war with Russia “almost immediately” if he chose. He suggested that Crimea would remain under Russian control and that Ukraine would not be allowed to join NATO. He did not provide further details.

Members of Trump’s own team, however, have been cautious about raising expectations. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who attended the Alaska summit, told Fox News that although some progress had been made, “we are not at the edge of a peace agreement.”

