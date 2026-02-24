LIVE TV
Washington University Issues Emergency Shooter Alert After Report Of Armed Person On Campus — Everything We Know

Faculty and staff at Washington University informing them about the potential armed person and giving them instructions to Run, Hide, or Fight, or take shelter and lock their doors until further notice.

(Image Credit: WikiMedia Commons)
(Image Credit: WikiMedia Commons)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 24, 2026 22:45:41 IST

In the morning of Tuesday, Washington University in St. Louis sent a campus alert, which was an emergency, following a report that an armed individual was present on its Danforth Campus. Approximately, 9:18 AM, the emergency notification system sent out an alert to students, faculty and staff at the university informing them about the potential armed person and giving them instructions to Run, Hide, or Fight, or take shelter and lock their doors until further notice. Authorities encouraged all people not to go there unless they were off campus as police reacted to the incident. 

After approximately 15 minutes, the alert was revised to report that the law enforcement officers were investigating the buildings around Brookings Hall after someone reported that someone was wielding a weapon. That is when the police explained that they did not have a verification that there was an active shooter, however, all the people on campus were advised to stay put and be safe. The situation played out in police and emergency crews seeking and sealing neighboring buildings. 

Late morning, the university declared an all clear and said that officers had now finished their search and no armed individual had been found within the campus. The regular operations were resumed, and no other confirmed information about some danger or harm was reported. The case emphasizes the speed of response protocols that institutions have to offer web coverage to students and staff in the event of a safety threat, although a threat may actually not be realized. 

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 10:45 PM IST
