Watch: Donald Trump Loses Cool On Live TV Due To This Reason, Video Goes Viral

US President Donald Trump lost his temper when a reporter questioned him about the demolition of the White House’s East Wing. The incident happened during a live press briefing at the White House, when Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason asked Trump to respond to critics who said he had “not been transparent enough” about tearing down the historic section to make way for a new ballroom.

Trump reacted angrily, calling Mason a “third-rate reporter” and defending his transparency. “I haven’t been transparent? Really?” he said, showing mockup pictures of the golden ballroom under construction. “I’ve shown this to everybody that would listen. Third-rate reporters didn’t see it because they didn’t look. You’re a third-rate reporter, always have been.” Mason could be faintly heard trying to speak in the background.

Q: What is your response to people who say you haven’t been transparent enough about demolishing the East Wing? Trump: I showed this to everybody. Third rate reporters didn’t see it because they didn’t look. You’re a third rate reporter. Always have been pic.twitter.com/EZSXkUzkGG — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 22, 2025

The president emphasised that the project had received “great reviews” and insisted that anyone who asked had access to the plans. He said the decision to demolish the East Wing came after consultations with top architects and a “tremendous amount of study.” Trump explained that completely knocking down the structure was necessary to build the new $300 million ballroom. He added that little of the original 1902 East Wing remained and some of its recent renovations “were not particularly nice.”

The comments followed a lighter moment a day earlier, when Trump joked about construction noise from the ongoing renovation. “Ooh, that’s music to my ears. I love that sound,” he said, calling it “the beautiful sound of construction” that “reminded me of money.”

According to US media reports, the East Wing demolition could be completed as early as this weekend. ABC News reported seeing multiple construction trucks entering and leaving the area on Wednesday, highlighting the scale of the work. The renovations appear to be far more extensive than Trump had previously indicated, fueling criticism from some observers who expected only partial changes to the historic structure.

ALSO READ: US Imposes Sanctions On Russia’s Two Largest Oil Companies After Moscow Holds Nuclear Drills