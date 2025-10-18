Watch: Trump Praises Zelenskyy’s Outfit In Viral White House Moment, Says ‘I Think He Looks…’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the White House on Friday for the third time since August, meeting US President Donald Trump to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. The meeting attracted attention not just for the talks, but also for Zelenskyy’s choice of clothing.

Zelenskyy arrived wearing a black, suit-style jacket and shirt, almost identical to what he wore during his previous visit in August. Trump, who has often commented on the Ukrainian President’s attire, praised the suit. “I think he looks beautiful in his jacket. It’s beautiful. I hope people notice, it’s actually very stylish. I like it,” Trump said while welcoming Zelenskyy.

The outfit marked a clear shift from Zelenskyy’s usual military clothing. In February, a visit to the Oval Office turned tense when Trump teased Zelenskyy for wearing a black sweater, joking, “Oh look, he’s all dressed up today!” That visit even saw a shouting match involving Vice President JD Vance and right-wing reporters criticizing Zelenskyy’s attire. Following that episode, Zelenskyy vowed to wear formal clothing at key events after the war. Since then, he has been seen in suits at NATO meetings, the Vatican, and other diplomatic events, reportedly after advice from European allies on handling relations with Trump.

During Friday’s talks, Trump and Zelenskyy focused primarily on ending the war in Ukraine. However, Trump indicated he is not yet ready to provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, which Kyiv has said it urgently needs. After more than two hours of discussions, Trump called for an immediate stop to the conflict, even if it means Ukraine giving up some territory.

Analysts noted that Zelenskyy’s repeated visits to the White House and his more formal attire appear to be part of a broader effort to strengthen diplomatic ties with the US while keeping international attention on Ukraine’s needs. Despite differences over military aid, both leaders emphasised the importance of negotiations to bring the war to an end.

