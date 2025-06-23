‘Welcome Home Boys’: B-2 Bombers Return Home After Iran Strikes, US Hails ‘Greatest Force for Freedom’

A day after launching precision airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites, the United States shared a video showing B-2 stealth bombers returning safely to Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. The bombers were involved in attacks on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear facilities as part of what Washington is now calling “Operation Midnight Hammer.”

Sharing the video, the White House praised the US military, writing, “B-2 bombers safely touch down at Whiteman AFB in Missouri after Iran strike. God bless the United States Military – the greatest force for freedom the world has ever known.”

Video of Return Shared by White House and Pentagon

The one-minute clip shows a B-2 stealth aircraft flying above the Missouri airbase before it makes its descent and lands smoothly. It’s a rare look at America’s most advanced strategic aircraft in action. The Pentagon’s official rapid response team also reposted the footage, adding a simple message: “Welcome home, boys.”

The video comes at a tense moment globally, as the strike marks America’s first direct military entry into the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict. It also signals Washington’s growing willingness to use its most elite combat technology to shape events in the Middle East.

God bless the United States Military — the greatest force for freedom the world has ever known. 🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/n5zjcsu3o4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 22, 2025

The Stealth Giant: What Makes the B-2 Bomber So Powerful

The B-2 Spirit is not just any bomber. It’s one of the most advanced — and expensive — war machines ever built. Each aircraft costs roughly $2.1 billion. Designed for deep penetration missions, the B-2 can evade sophisticated air defense systems and deliver pinpoint strikes on heavily fortified targets, such as Iran’s deeply buried nuclear facilities.

According to the US Air Force, the B-2 can carry over 40,000 pounds (around 18,000 kg) of weapons, including up to 16 B83 nuclear bombs. Its internal weapon bays are specifically designed to carry large payloads while preserving its stealth features.

For the strikes on Iran, it’s believed the bombers deployed GBU-57 bunker buster bombs — massive 30,000-pound explosives capable of breaking through 200 feet of reinforced underground bunkers before detonation. These are the most powerful non-nuclear bombs in the US arsenal.

Details of US Firepower Used in ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’

The strike was not limited to B-2 bombers alone. The US also launched 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles and deployed advanced fighter jets — F-22 Raptors and F-35A Lightning II — to support the operation.

Reports suggest six GBU-57 bunker busters were used on the Fordow facility alone, a site that experts say only the US could realistically destroy due to its depth and fortifications.

This offensive, which the US named Operation Midnight Hammer, marks a serious escalation. It is the first time America has directly attacked Iranian territory as part of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

Trump Warns Iran to Choose Peace or Face More Strikes

US President Donald Trump described Iran as the “bully of the Middle East” and delivered a strong warning in his first message after the strikes.

“If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier. If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes,” Trump said, urging Tehran to make peace or face the consequences.

He also declared that the strikes had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program, although official confirmation of the damage is still limited.

Iran Vows Immediate Retaliation and Threatens to Block Oil Route

Iran’s response has been swift and serious. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has promised retaliation “without delay.” One of his close aides, Hossein Shariatmadari, went further, calling for missile attacks on the US naval base in Bahrain and a complete shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz.

“It is now our turn to act without delay. As a first step, we must launch a missile strike on the US naval fleet in Bahrain and simultaneously close the Strait of Hormuz to American, British, German, and French ships,” Shariatmadari told Iranian media.

The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial maritime chokepoint through which nearly 25% of global oil passes. Blocking it would have massive economic consequences and could lead to a direct military confrontation with the US Navy, which maintains a strong presence in the area to keep trade routes open.