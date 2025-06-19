What Is A ‘Bunker Buster’? The Bomb Israel Wants US To Use On Iran

As geopolitical pressure mounts in the Middle East, Israel is reportedly urging the United States to consider using a specialized bomb known as a “bunker buster” to strike Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, a fortified underground uranium enrichment site.

The weapon in question is the GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP)—America’s most powerful non-nuclear bomb, designed specifically to penetrate deeply buried structures.

What Is the GBU-57 “Bunker Buster”?

Weighing nearly 14 tons (30,000 pounds), the GBU-57 is built to pierce more than 60 meters (200 feet) of reinforced concrete before detonating.

Its design allows it to destroy heavily shielded military and nuclear sites that are otherwise unreachable by standard munitions.

Only B-2 Spirit stealth bombers in the U.S. Air Force fleet can carry and deliver the MOP.

The bomb is equipped with advanced GPS guidance and a hardened steel casing that enables deep penetration before an explosive delay detonation.

Why Fordow Is the Focus

The Fordow nuclear plant, located near the Iranian city of Qom, is a key part of Iran’s uranium enrichment infrastructure.

Built into a mountain and buried beneath roughly 300 feet of rock and concrete, Fordow is considered virtually immune to conventional airstrikes.

According to security analysts, the facility’s design intentionally deters attacks from all but the most advanced munitions.

For Israel, whose own arsenal lacks such deep-penetration capabilities, Fordow remains an unresolved strategic threat.

Israel’s Appeal to the U.S.

Reports indicate that Israeli officials have privately requested U.S. assistance, pushing for the deployment of the MOP to either deter or disable Fordow’s operations.

The move comes amid rising concerns over Iran’s nuclear program, which many Western and Israeli analysts believe is nearing weapons-grade capabilities.

While Israel has considered other military options—including ground raids and cyber operations—none offer the scale of impact a successful MOP strike could achieve.

However, only the U.S. has the ability and aircraft to deliver the weapon.

HOW A BUNKER BUSTER BOMB WORKS:

Useful educational video to elaborate on what Iran’s Nuclear facilities (if any) are facing. This is why it’s dangerous to say “Death To America”. pic.twitter.com/2JdUnjDW6H — BLACK DUMPLING™ (@blackdumpling58) June 18, 2025

Strategic and Diplomatic Risks

Despite the bomb’s impressive capabilities, a MOP strike may not permanently eliminate Iran’s nuclear program, as experts warn it would likely delay progress by months or a few years.

Moreover, there is concern that such a move could escalate tensions significantly, potentially drawing regional and global powers into broader conflict.

Russia has already issued strong warnings, with officials stating the world is “millimeters away from nuclear catastrophe” due to rising tensions between Iran, Israel, and the U.S.

Final Thoughts

While the GBU-57 bunker buster is a powerful military asset, its use is not without consequences.

Israel’s request places the U.S. at a critical decision point, whether to use advanced force to address an evolving nuclear threat or continue relying on diplomacy and containment.

The coming weeks may determine whether this powerful weapon remains in storage or becomes part of a wider military campaign.

