LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘What Is Her Name?’ Internet Reacts As Donald Trump Takes Nobel Medal, Forgets Who Gave It To Him

‘What Is Her Name?’ Internet Reacts As Donald Trump Takes Nobel Medal, Forgets Who Gave It To Him

Donald Trump sparked online backlash after a viral video showed him praising a Nobel Peace Prize gesture while seemingly forgetting the name of winner Maria Corina Machado. Social media mocked the moment, even as the Nobel Committee clarified that the prize remains with Machado, not Trump.

Trump forgets the name of Maria Corina Machado who gave him the Nobel prize (Image: X)
Trump forgets the name of Maria Corina Machado who gave him the Nobel prize (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 17, 2026 19:25:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘What Is Her Name?’ Internet Reacts As Donald Trump Takes Nobel Medal, Forgets Who Gave It To Him

US President Donald Trump’s video has gone viral online where he appeared to forget the name Maria Corina Machado, the Nobel Peace Prize winner who had personally handed him her medal. The incident has sharp reactions across social media. 

You Might Be Interested In

The video has been widely shared on X, which shows Trump talking about the moment but never once mentioning the name of Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader who won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

The moment happened after Machado visited the White House on January 15, where she presented Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize medal as a symbolic gesture. While the medal was physically handed over, it’s important to note that Trump is not a Nobel laureate. The Nobel Committee later clarified that even if a winner gives away the medal, the award and recognition remain permanently with the original laureate.

You Might Be Interested In

What really caught people’s attention was Trump’s response afterward. In the viral video, he said, “I had a great meeting by a person who I have a lot of respect for. She has respect, obviously, for me and our country. And she gave me her Nobel Prize… And I was very, very impressed. This is a fine woman.”

The social media noticed that Trump did not take Machado’s name and reacted sharply

One of the users, who commented on the original video shared by Aaron Rupar said that, “That lady gave trump her Nobel Peace Prize and hours later trump doesn’t even remember her name.” That line quickly went viral, with users piling on jokes, memes and sarcastic comments questioning how someone could forget the name of a Nobel winner they had just met.

Many users commented on the viral clip, one user said that, “He FORGOT HER NAME already???” Another user who defended Trump said that, “President Trump has made more peace than any POTUS in history. For Democrats to deny him praise for that is disgraceful.” One user questioned that, “What Is Her Name?”

Machado, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for her fight for democracy in Venezuela, had earlier dedicated the award to the “suffering people of Venezuela” and to Trump, whom she praised for supporting democratic values. Trump said that the gesture as a “wonderful gesture of mutual respect” and publicly thanked her though the viral video made that thanks look very awkward. 

The Nobel Committee has said that “Regardless of what may happen to the medal, the diploma, or the prize money, it is and remains the original laureate who is recorded in history as the recipient of the prize.”

Also Read: Silent Trade War? How India’s 30% Pulse Tariffs On US May Be A Message To Trump

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 7:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: donald trumplatest newsviral video

RELATED News

India Brings Money, Talent; Pakistan’s 300 Million Population Brings Nothing: US Congressman’s Brutal Reality Check

Who Is Sanjay Kaushik? Indian Businessman Arrested In US For Illegal Export Of Aviation Gear To Russia

Ali Khamenei Blames ‘Criminal’ Donald Trump For Deaths And Damage During Protests In Iran, Says ‘We Will Not Drag The Country Into War’

Who Is Ajay Banga? Indian-Origin World Bank Chief Named On Trump-Led Gaza ‘Board Of Peace’

Arab Countries Or Israel? Donald Trump Reveals Who Convinced Him Not To Strike Iran

LATEST NEWS

Elon Musk Offers $1 Million Prize For Writing Article On X: How To Write, Who Can Apply – What We Know

Mumbai Indians’ Amelia Kerr Scripts History, Becomes First Bowler To Take 50 Wickets In WPL, Surpasses Hayley Matthews

Priya Kapur Files Criminal Defamation Against Sanjay Kapur’s Sister: Blames For Reputation Damage, Check Details

After Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj Finally Breaks Silence On T20 World Cup Shock Snub, Says ‘Whatever Is In…’

Dhamaal 4 Starring Ajay Devgn To Release On This Date, Avoids Clash With Dhurandhar 2 And Yash’s Toxic

Trump Bets On Netflix-Warner Bros. Merger: Buys $100 Million Bond, Check US President’s Latest Investment

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Saurashtra vs Vidharbha LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Vijay Hazare Match On TV And Online

‘Gen-Z Trusting BJP’s Development Model’: PM Modi Credits Young Voters For BMC Sweep, Says ‘Impossible Seats’ Now Falling

BMC Election Results : Who Are Mumbai’s Richest Civic Poll Winners? BJP’s Makarand Narvekar Tops Crorepati List with Assets Over ₹124 Crore

Kangana Ranaut Unleashes Double Attack: Calls AR Rahman ‘Prejudiced’ And Targets Uddhav Thackeray After BMC Defeat, Says ‘Maharashtra Has Quit Them’

‘What Is Her Name?’ Internet Reacts As Donald Trump Takes Nobel Medal, Forgets Who Gave It To Him

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘What Is Her Name?’ Internet Reacts As Donald Trump Takes Nobel Medal, Forgets Who Gave It To Him

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘What Is Her Name?’ Internet Reacts As Donald Trump Takes Nobel Medal, Forgets Who Gave It To Him
‘What Is Her Name?’ Internet Reacts As Donald Trump Takes Nobel Medal, Forgets Who Gave It To Him
‘What Is Her Name?’ Internet Reacts As Donald Trump Takes Nobel Medal, Forgets Who Gave It To Him
‘What Is Her Name?’ Internet Reacts As Donald Trump Takes Nobel Medal, Forgets Who Gave It To Him

QUICK LINKS