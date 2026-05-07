Who Is James Holder? UK Court Sentences Superdry Co-Founder To Eight Years For Raping Woman

James Holder, the co-founder of fashion brand Superdry, has been jailed for eight years by a UK court after being found guilty of raping a woman following a night out in 2022. The 54-year-old, from Cheltenham, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court after a jury at Gloucester Crown Court convicted him last week. During sentencing, Judge David Chidgey described the attack as a “despicable piece of sexual violence” and said the crime reflected James Holder’s “sense of entitlement” and his “casual disregard” for the victim’s right over her own body. Holder appeared in court through a video link from prison, wearing a grey sweatshirt and trousers and showed no visible reaction as the sentence was delivered.

The court heard that James Holder ignored the victim’s pleas to stop during the attack

Reports say that the court heard that James Holder had originally planned to return home to the Cotswolds with a male friend after a night out. Instead, the pair got into the victim’s taxi and went back to her flat in Gloucestershire, where the rape took place. Jurors were told the woman repeatedly asked James Holder to stop, but he continued even after she began crying.

The prosecution also told the court that the woman was particularly vulnerable because she was intoxicated at the time. James Holder admitted during the trial that sexual activity had taken place in May 2022, but he claimed it was consensual. However, the jury of seven men and five women found him guilty of rape on Friday.

Victim says, “You chose to take what was never yours”

As per reports, during sentencing, the victim read an emotional statement in court describing how the attack had affected her life. She said James Holder acted as though he was “entitled.”

“You chose to take what was never yours: my choice, my dignity, my body. It is four years since you raped me. I have not softened that word to make it easier for you or anyone else to hear,” she told the court. “I am still here, still standing, still reclaiming every part of myself you tried to take. The weight of what happened should be yours to carry, not mine. What you did to me did not end that day.”

She continued, “It has followed me into my relationships, it has cast shadows where there should only be light. I have struggled to see the good in myself at times and at times failed to recognise the value I bring.”

Victim describes feeling disconnected from her own body after the attack

The woman also told the court that the emotional impact of the rape had been overwhelming. “You took advantage of my vulnerability. You entered my home uninvited. You ignored my repeated pleas to stop acting as though you were entitled to continue an attack on my body. My home was violated by your actions,” she said, as per reports.

“There have been times when I have felt disconnected from my own body, as though it no longer fully belongs to me.” James Holder showed no visible reaction while the statement was being read in court.

Judge calls attack a “living nightmare” during sentencing

Reports say that in mitigation, defence barrister Michelle Heeley KC said Holder’s wife and two children would also suffer because of the sentence and would lose a father figure. She told the court James Holder had built businesses employing thousands of people and had done significant charitable work.

According to the defence, he had already asked if he could train young people in prison in fashion and design. Heeley also argued that Holder could become a target in prison because the case was high-profile and because he was known to have money.

From fashion empire to prison sentence after high-profile conviction

As per reports, Judge David Chidgey praised the victim for giving evidence publicly and described the rape as a “living nightmare.” The judge said aggravating factors included the fact that the attack happened inside the woman’s home and that James Holder had not been invited inside.

“It was an offence about entitlement, your sense of entitlement in relation to having all you wanted and your casual disregard for the victim’s absolute right to say what she wanted to do with her own body,” the judge said. James Holder also has a previous conviction for drink-driving in 2023.

Before sentencing, the judge rejected Holder’s request for bail to settle his affairs and say goodbye to family, calling him a flight risk because of his “significant resources.” A student of graphic design, Holder founded the skateboarding and BMX fashion label Bench before co-founding Superdry in 2003 with clothing entrepreneur Julian Dunkerton as a market stall in Cheltenham. The brand later expanded globally after opening its first store in Covent Garden, London, in 2004.

Also Read: Hantavirus Alert In Europe As Air Hostess Tested After Deadly Cruise Ship Outbreak; Countries Hit So Far