Viral Video: Five Men Gang-Rape African Tourist In Paris, Follow Her Inside Shop. What Happened Next Will Shock You

Just days before the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics, a shocking alleged gang-rape case involving an Australian tourist triggered global concern over safety in the French capital. French authorities launched an investigation after a 25-year-old woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by five men in Paris’ Pigalle district, a busy nightlife area near the famous Moulin Rouge. According to multiple international media reports, the woman reportedly entered a kebab shop on Boulevard de Clichy in a distressed condition during the early hours of July 20, 2024. CCTV footage from the location later surfaced online and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Victim Sought Help Inside Kebab Shop

Reports stated that the Australian tourist appeared disoriented, emotionally distressed, and unable to speak French properly when she entered the kebab shop around 5 a.m. Witnesses reportedly noticed that her dress was partially torn and worn backwards. The woman allegedly told people inside the restaurant that she had been raped by five men.

One of the most widely discussed moments from the CCTV footage was when a man allegedly linked to the assault entered the same kebab shop shortly afterward. Reports claim the victim identified him as one of the attackers. Videos circulating online showed tension erupting inside the shop before the suspect fled the scene.

Viral CCTV Video Sparked Global Reactions

While several social media posts claimed the man was beaten by Turkish staff and customers, official police statements have not fully confirmed the details of the altercation. Most verified reports only state that a confrontation occurred and the suspect escaped before police detained anyone.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed that an investigation was opened into allegations of gang rape believed to have taken place between the night of July 19 and the early hours of July 20. The investigation was handed to the Paris judicial police authorities.

Paris’te Afrika kökenli 5 erkek tarafından toplu tecavüze uğrayan turist bir kadın, perişan halde bir Türk kebapçıya sığınarak yardım istedi. En şok edici kısım ise şuydu: Tecavüzcülerden biri kadını takip ederek aynı kebapçıya girdi ve hiçbir şey olmamış gibi sipariş verdi.… pic.twitter.com/MTZDFRVAgE — Serkan Tanyildizi (@srkntnyldz) May 6, 2026

French Police Launch Investigation

The victim was later taken to Bichat Hospital for medical treatment and examination. Reports said she postponed her return to Australia to cooperate with investigators and assist police with the ongoing case.

No official confirmation regarding the identities or nationalities of the suspects has been publicly released by French authorities. Some reports cited the victim describing the attackers as “of African appearance,” but authorities have not publicly verified further details.

Safety Concerns Rise Ahead Of Paris Olympics

The alleged assault sparked widespread international concern because it occurred just days before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. Australian Olympic officials reportedly warned athletes to remain cautious outside the Olympic Village and avoid wearing team uniforms in public alone.

The case also intensified debates around tourist safety, public security, and policing in Paris during one of the world’s biggest sporting events. French authorities had already deployed tens of thousands of security personnel across the city ahead of the Games. The investigation into the alleged gang rape remains ongoing.