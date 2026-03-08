Who Is Madhu Raju? Indian-Origin Man Faces Deportation Risk After Viral Dance Video At WWII Memorial In Washington DC, Internet Says, ‘This Is Disrespectful To…’

An Indian-origin man living in the US is now at risk of being deported after a video of him dancing at the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC, blew up online.

Indian-Origin Man Faces Deportation Risk

The clip, which first showed up on TikTok, features Madhu Raju doing a choreographed routine at the memorial with a woman, though no one seems to know who she is yet.

This particular memorial honours 16 million Americans who served in World War II, and over 400,000 who died in the war.

Now, US immigration officials are taking a close look at what happened. According to India Today, they’re checking if Raju’s actions could put his visa status in jeopardy.

US immigration law is strict: visa holders can lose their status if they’re found guilty of certain offences or break the rules tied to their stay. Dancing itself isn’t a crime, but doing anything at a federal monument without permission can get you in trouble.

Indian couple working in the United States on H-1B visas went to the World War II Memorial in Washington DC and danced there amid the ongoing war between Iran and the United States. Indians 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6LqS0azLm6 — Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) March 5, 2026

How did the Internet react?

One user stated, “Any outrage on this? Is it at the same location? If not, then why just selectively target Indians? Its a classic form of self-hate.”

Another person added, “It’s a beautiful reminder of how our diaspora carries joy and resilience, even in challenging times. Celebrating our culture abroad is a testament to our strength as a community.”

The next one stated, “This is the new crop which came after Covid they have been bringing lot of embarrassment to the diaspora which have been in US since 1952. Many Telugu associations have been told to tame them.”

One user shared, “The World War II Memorial is a place of mourning and respect for millions of fallen soldiers. Dancing there is generally seen as disrespectful, regardless of the global political climate. For anyone on an H-1B, any run-in with law enforcement or “disturbing the peace” charges can have a direct impact on their legal status.”

