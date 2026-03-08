Who Is Madhu Raju? Indian-Origin Man Faces Deportation Risk After Viral Dance Video At WWII Memorial In Washington DC, Internet Says, ‘This Is Disrespectful To…’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict aerial interception debris
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Madhu Raju? Indian-Origin Man Faces Deportation Risk After Viral Dance Video At WWII Memorial In Washington DC, Internet Says, ‘This Is Disrespectful To…’

Who Is Madhu Raju? Indian-Origin Man Faces Deportation Risk After Viral Dance Video At WWII Memorial In Washington DC, Internet Says, ‘This Is Disrespectful To…’

Indian-origin man Madhu Raju is facing possible deportation after a viral video showed him dancing at the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC.

Madhu Raju, an Indian-origin man in the US may face deportation (IMAGE:X)
Madhu Raju, an Indian-origin man in the US may face deportation (IMAGE:X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 8, 2026 12:35:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Madhu Raju? Indian-Origin Man Faces Deportation Risk After Viral Dance Video At WWII Memorial In Washington DC, Internet Says, ‘This Is Disrespectful To…’

An Indian-origin man living in the US is now at risk of being deported after a video of him dancing at the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC, blew up online.

Indian-Origin Man Faces Deportation Risk 

The clip, which first showed up on TikTok, features Madhu Raju doing a choreographed routine at the memorial with a woman, though no one seems to know who she is yet.

This particular memorial honours 16 million Americans who served in World War II, and over 400,000 who died in the war.

You Might Be Interested In

Now, US immigration officials are taking a close look at what happened. According to India Today, they’re checking if Raju’s actions could put his visa status in jeopardy.

US immigration law is strict: visa holders can lose their status if they’re found guilty of certain offences or break the rules tied to their stay. Dancing itself isn’t a crime, but doing anything at a federal monument without permission can get you in trouble.

How did the Internet react? 

One user stated, “Any outrage on this? Is it at the same location? If not, then why just selectively target Indians? Its a classic form of self-hate.”

Another person added, “It’s a beautiful reminder of how our diaspora carries joy and resilience, even in challenging times. Celebrating our culture abroad is a testament to our strength as a community.”

The next one stated, “This is the new crop which came after Covid they have been bringing lot of embarrassment to the diaspora which have been in US since 1952. Many Telugu associations have been told to tame them.”

One user shared, “The World War II Memorial is a place of mourning and respect for millions of fallen soldiers. Dancing there is generally seen as disrespectful, regardless of the global political climate. For anyone on an H-1B, any run-in with law enforcement or “disturbing the peace” charges can have a direct impact on their legal status.”

ALSO READ: ‘Captured, Not Killed’: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Top Adviser Claims US Soldiers Were Taken Prisoner, Accuses Trump Of Hiding Key Details About Deaths 

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 12:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Indian originlatest trending newslatest viral newsWWII Memorial

RELATED News

‘To Take a Little Pressure Off’: Trump After US Grants “Permission” to India of 30-Day Waiver to Buy Russian oil Amid Middle East Tensions

‘Captured, Not Killed’: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Top Adviser Claims US Soldiers Were Taken Prisoner, Accuses Trump Of Hiding Key Details About Deaths

Kuwait International Airport Fuel Storage Hit By Iranian Drones; Authorities Urge Residents To Remain Indoors Amid Escalating US‑Israel‑Iran War

Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway’s Oslo Raises Fears Of Possible Attack Amid US-Israel-Iran War

Massive Fire Engulfs Tehran Oil Depot After Israeli Strikes — Scary Scenes Caught On Camera | Watch Video

LATEST NEWS

From Film Sets To Eco Startups: Bollywood Divas Are Redefining Entrepreneurships With Their Eco- Friendly Brands

Who Is Madhu Raju? Indian-Origin Man Faces Deportation Risk After Viral Dance Video At WWII Memorial In Washington DC, Internet Says, ‘This Is Disrespectful To…’

IND vs NZ: Indirect Dig at Virat Kohli? Suryakumar Yadav’s ‘Team Over Milestones’ Remark Goes Viral Before T20 World Cup 2026 Final | Watch

‘Tateeree’ Row Explodes As Renu Bhatia Targets Badshah, Calls Remark Against Haryana’s Daughters ‘Completely Unforgivable’

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam City Slip 2026 Released at rrbcdg.gov.in Check Key Details Here

Shahid Kapoor Begins Farzi 2 Shoot With Raj & DK, Shares BTS Pic, What Bigger Scam Awaits This Time?

Gold and Silver Price Today on March 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

From Smriti Mandhana to Manu Bhaker: Women Athletes Who Inspire Indian Sports | Women’s Day 2026

Cricket World Record! Brett Randell Takes 5 Wickets in 5 Balls in Historic First-Class Spell | WATCH

Will Majnu Bhai, Uday and Dr Ghungroo Return For Welcome 4? Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar And Paresh Rawal Spark Fresh Buzz Amid Speculations

Who Is Madhu Raju? Indian-Origin Man Faces Deportation Risk After Viral Dance Video At WWII Memorial In Washington DC, Internet Says, ‘This Is Disrespectful To…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Madhu Raju? Indian-Origin Man Faces Deportation Risk After Viral Dance Video At WWII Memorial In Washington DC, Internet Says, ‘This Is Disrespectful To…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Madhu Raju? Indian-Origin Man Faces Deportation Risk After Viral Dance Video At WWII Memorial In Washington DC, Internet Says, ‘This Is Disrespectful To…’
Who Is Madhu Raju? Indian-Origin Man Faces Deportation Risk After Viral Dance Video At WWII Memorial In Washington DC, Internet Says, ‘This Is Disrespectful To…’
Who Is Madhu Raju? Indian-Origin Man Faces Deportation Risk After Viral Dance Video At WWII Memorial In Washington DC, Internet Says, ‘This Is Disrespectful To…’
Who Is Madhu Raju? Indian-Origin Man Faces Deportation Risk After Viral Dance Video At WWII Memorial In Washington DC, Internet Says, ‘This Is Disrespectful To…’

QUICK LINKS