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Home > World News > Who Is Nagaraju Balkam? US Police Arrest Indian Origin Telugu Man In Online Child Predator Sting Operation In Santa Fe | Watch Video

Who Is Nagaraju Balkam? US Police Arrest Indian Origin Telugu Man In Online Child Predator Sting Operation In Santa Fe | Watch Video

Nagaraju Balkam was arrested by Santa Fe Police Department during an online child predator sting operation. The arrest, caught on bodycam, is part of a wider crackdown on online child exploitation, with multiple suspects taken into custody.

(Photo: Instagram)
(Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 21, 2026 13:18:15 IST

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Who Is Nagaraju Balkam? US Police Arrest Indian Origin Telugu Man In Online Child Predator Sting Operation In Santa Fe | Watch Video

Nagaraju Balkam, a 26 year old Telugu man of Indian origin, was arrested in Santa Fe during an undercover online child predator sting operation conducted by local police. The arrest occurred on February 26, 2026, but the case hit national headlines when the Santa Fe Police Department published bodycam footage at the beginning of this month. The video, which has gone viral on social media, depicts officers waiting behind a door and rushing out to arrest Balkam who was allegedly enticed into the trap by communicating with undercover officers posing as minors on the internet.

Who Is Nagaraju Balkam?

Officials have accused Balkam of grave crimes, one of which being sexual exploitation of children and solicitation of children through electronic communication gadgets. According to investigators, the operation included the creation of the fake online profiles by officers who aimed at identifying those who were trying to involve themselves in the illegal practice of communicating with a minor. After the identification of the suspects and their efforts to meet the alleged victims, the suspects were arrested. The video captures Balkam, handcuffed and interrogated by the officers after which he was taken away. The government stressed that such actions are among the continuous measures to fight online child exploitation networks. 



US Police Arrest Indian Origin Telugu Man In Online Child Predator Sting Operation In Santa Fe 

Balkam is not the only person who was arrested in the operation. It is reported that a minimum of four inquisitors were taken into custody as a result of the several day sting led by the Special Victims Unit. Santa Fe Police Department Special Victims Unit collaborated with several teams based on digital platforms to monitor and approach possible criminals. Authorities have threatened to make additional arrests as more investigations are being done. The case not only raises the issue of the growing utilization of technology in the fight against online crimes involving minors by the law enforcement agencies, but it also reminds the reader of the harsh legal implications that accuse the perpetrator of the crime in the United States.

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Who Is Nagaraju Balkam? US Police Arrest Indian Origin Telugu Man In Online Child Predator Sting Operation In Santa Fe | Watch Video

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Who Is Nagaraju Balkam? US Police Arrest Indian Origin Telugu Man In Online Child Predator Sting Operation In Santa Fe | Watch Video
Who Is Nagaraju Balkam? US Police Arrest Indian Origin Telugu Man In Online Child Predator Sting Operation In Santa Fe | Watch Video
Who Is Nagaraju Balkam? US Police Arrest Indian Origin Telugu Man In Online Child Predator Sting Operation In Santa Fe | Watch Video
Who Is Nagaraju Balkam? US Police Arrest Indian Origin Telugu Man In Online Child Predator Sting Operation In Santa Fe | Watch Video

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