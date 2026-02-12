LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Was Ratan Sahuakar? Hindu Tea Worker Brutally Murdered In Bangladesh As Nation Votes – Is This Yunus’ ‘Free & Fair’ Election?

Who Was Ratan Sahuakar? Hindu Tea Worker Brutally Murdered In Bangladesh As Nation Votes – Is This Yunus’ ‘Free & Fair’ Election?

A 28-year-old Hindu tea garden worker, Ratan Sahuakar, was found dead with multiple injuries and his limbs tied in Bangladesh’s Moulvibazar district, just a day before polling. The killing comes amid rising concerns over minority safety as the country votes for the general elections.

Ratan Sahuakar, a Hindu worker, found dead in Bangladesh ahead of polls. Photos: X.
Ratan Sahuakar, a Hindu worker, found dead in Bangladesh ahead of polls. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: February 12, 2026 09:14:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Ratan Sahuakar? Hindu Tea Worker Brutally Murdered In Bangladesh As Nation Votes – Is This Yunus’ ‘Free & Fair’ Election?

A 28-year-old Hindu man, Ratan Sahuakar, was found dead with multiple injury marks and his hands and legs tied in Bangladesh’s Moulvibazar district on Wednesday morning, a day before the country went to vote. The incident has intensified concerns about the safety of minorities as the country votes for the first time after 2019.

Who Was Ratan Sahuakar?

Sahuakar, who worked in the tea gardens of the Champa area. His body was recovered at around 10 am. According to initial information, deep wounds were visible across his body, and his hands and legs were bound. Blood was reportedly still oozing from the injuries when he was discovered.

Co-workers of Ratan alleged that he was murdered. They pointed to the nature of the injuries and the fact that his limbs were tied as strong indications of foul play.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Bangladesh Elections Today: Who Are The Key Parties And Why India, China, & Pakistan Are Watching | Here’s What You Need to Know

Bangladeshi Hindus Under Attack: Second Killing in Days Raises Alarm

The killing comes just days after another Hindu man was brutally murdered in Mymensingh district. The victim, 62-year-old Sushen Chandra Sarkar, was a rice trader.

Police said unknown assailants hacked Sarkar with a sharp weapon inside his shop. The attackers then pulled down the shutter and fled after stealing lakhs of rupees from the premises. Sarkar was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Voting Underway in Bangladesh

Ratan Sahuakar was murdered as voting for Bangladesh’s general election began on Thursday and will continue until 4.30 pm. The counting of votes is expected to commence shortly after polling concludes.

The election is being held 18 months after the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government assumed office following the collapse of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year-old regime amid massive nationwide protests.

Yunus, who had pledged an early transfer of power to an elected government, urged political parties, candidates and stakeholders to exercise restraint and uphold democratic norms during the polling process.

Minority Hindu Community In Bangladesh Voices Anxiety

Members of the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh over the last few months have expressed deep anxiety. Many say they feel let down by both major political parties, the Awami League and the BNP. The return of Jamaat to mainstream politics has further unsettled sections of the community.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) and HinduAction hosted a congressional briefing highlighting testimonies from witnesses and activists. Speakers alleged that violence against Hindus in Bangladesh under Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus amounted to coordinated violence.

The briefing took place just a day ahead of the contested February 12 national election. During the event, speakers called on the US Congress and the State Department to publicly condemn the violence, hold hearings on the matter, designate Bangladesh as a Country of Particular Concern, classify Jamaat-e-Islami as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, and impose Global Magnitsky sanctions on Muhammad Yunus.

Also Read: Polling Underway In Bangladesh, But Can Hindus Vote Freely? Violence, Rising Islamist Influence Raise Big Questions

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 9:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bangladesh elections 2026bangladesh hindusBangladesh newsBangladesh violencehome-hero-pos-9Ratan SahuakarWorld news

RELATED News

Polling Underway In Bangladesh, But Can Hindus Vote Freely? Violence, Rising Islamist Influence Raise Big Questions

Bangladesh Elections Today: Who Are The Key Parties And Why India, China, & Pakistan Are Watching | Here’s What You Need to Know

‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star James Van Der Beek Dies At 48 After Prolonged Colorectal Cancer Battle

Donald Trump Tells Netanyahu U.S. Will Continue Talks With Iran To Explore Deal Possibility, Calls It A ‘Very Good Meeting’

What Is Tropical Cyclone Gezani? Deadly Storm Hits Madagascar, Leaving 31 Dead, 4 Missing; Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Stocks To Watch Today: Hindalco, Lenskart, Vedanta, Federal Bank, IRCON, LG Electronics, Patanjali Foods, SJVN, Netweb Tech, Kernex, Yatra, Elgi & Orkla in Focus

What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex, Nifty Poised for Flat Start Amid Global Tug-of-War

When Is Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: Is It On February 12 Or 13? Check The Exact Date, Auspicious Time, And Rituals Explained

Who Is Aayush Sharma? Salman Khan’s Brother-In-Law Receives Threat Email Days After Ranveer Singh

Bharat Bandh Today: Why Trade Unions Are Protesting Nationwide, Who Will Join And What Are Their Key Demands | Explained

Kai Havertz Suffers Fresh Injury Amid Ongoing Arsenal Fitness Woes, Set To Miss Tottenham Game

‘Swayambhu’ Teaser OUT: Nikhil Siddhartha Stuns In Intense Warrior Look, Promises Epic Period Drama

What Is Tropical Cyclone Gezani? Deadly Storm Hits Madagascar, Leaving 31 Dead, 4 Missing; Here’s What We Know

Bengaluru Shocker: SUV Driver Speeds Off With Man Clinging Onto Bonnet For Nearly A Kilometer; Video Goes VIRAL

Happy Hug Day 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, And Stickers To Wish Your Special Someone

Who Was Ratan Sahuakar? Hindu Tea Worker Brutally Murdered In Bangladesh As Nation Votes – Is This Yunus’ ‘Free & Fair’ Election?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Ratan Sahuakar? Hindu Tea Worker Brutally Murdered In Bangladesh As Nation Votes – Is This Yunus’ ‘Free & Fair’ Election?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Ratan Sahuakar? Hindu Tea Worker Brutally Murdered In Bangladesh As Nation Votes – Is This Yunus’ ‘Free & Fair’ Election?
Who Was Ratan Sahuakar? Hindu Tea Worker Brutally Murdered In Bangladesh As Nation Votes – Is This Yunus’ ‘Free & Fair’ Election?
Who Was Ratan Sahuakar? Hindu Tea Worker Brutally Murdered In Bangladesh As Nation Votes – Is This Yunus’ ‘Free & Fair’ Election?
Who Was Ratan Sahuakar? Hindu Tea Worker Brutally Murdered In Bangladesh As Nation Votes – Is This Yunus’ ‘Free & Fair’ Election?

QUICK LINKS