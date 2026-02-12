Who Was Ratan Sahuakar? Hindu Tea Worker Brutally Murdered In Bangladesh As Nation Votes – Is This Yunus’ ‘Free & Fair’ Election?

A 28-year-old Hindu man, Ratan Sahuakar, was found dead with multiple injury marks and his hands and legs tied in Bangladesh’s Moulvibazar district on Wednesday morning, a day before the country went to vote. The incident has intensified concerns about the safety of minorities as the country votes for the first time after 2019.

Who Was Ratan Sahuakar?

Sahuakar, who worked in the tea gardens of the Champa area. His body was recovered at around 10 am. According to initial information, deep wounds were visible across his body, and his hands and legs were bound. Blood was reportedly still oozing from the injuries when he was discovered.

Co-workers of Ratan alleged that he was murdered. They pointed to the nature of the injuries and the fact that his limbs were tied as strong indications of foul play.

Also Read: Bangladesh Elections Today: Who Are The Key Parties And Why India, China, & Pakistan Are Watching | Here’s What You Need to Know

Bangladeshi Hindus Under Attack: Second Killing in Days Raises Alarm

The killing comes just days after another Hindu man was brutally murdered in Mymensingh district. The victim, 62-year-old Sushen Chandra Sarkar, was a rice trader.

Police said unknown assailants hacked Sarkar with a sharp weapon inside his shop. The attackers then pulled down the shutter and fled after stealing lakhs of rupees from the premises. Sarkar was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Voting Underway in Bangladesh

Ratan Sahuakar was murdered as voting for Bangladesh’s general election began on Thursday and will continue until 4.30 pm. The counting of votes is expected to commence shortly after polling concludes.

The election is being held 18 months after the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government assumed office following the collapse of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year-old regime amid massive nationwide protests.

Yunus, who had pledged an early transfer of power to an elected government, urged political parties, candidates and stakeholders to exercise restraint and uphold democratic norms during the polling process.

Minority Hindu Community In Bangladesh Voices Anxiety

Members of the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh over the last few months have expressed deep anxiety. Many say they feel let down by both major political parties, the Awami League and the BNP. The return of Jamaat to mainstream politics has further unsettled sections of the community.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) and HinduAction hosted a congressional briefing highlighting testimonies from witnesses and activists. Speakers alleged that violence against Hindus in Bangladesh under Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus amounted to coordinated violence.

The briefing took place just a day ahead of the contested February 12 national election. During the event, speakers called on the US Congress and the State Department to publicly condemn the violence, hold hearings on the matter, designate Bangladesh as a Country of Particular Concern, classify Jamaat-e-Islami as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, and impose Global Magnitsky sanctions on Muhammad Yunus.

Also Read: Polling Underway In Bangladesh, But Can Hindus Vote Freely? Violence, Rising Islamist Influence Raise Big Questions