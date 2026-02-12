LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh BNGRC report
LIVE TV
Home > World > Polling Underway In Bangladesh, But Can Hindus Vote Freely? Violence, Rising Islamist Influence Raise Big Questions

Polling Underway In Bangladesh, But Can Hindus Vote Freely? Violence, Rising Islamist Influence Raise Big Questions

Bangladesh votes in its first general election since Sheikh Hasina’s ouster. With the Awami League barred, the contest is being seen as the first genuine electoral battle in over a decade. For the country’s 1.3 crore Hindus, the outcome could shape their security, rights, and political future.

Bangladesh votes, Hindus fear violence as BNP, Jamaat eye gains in crucial polls. Photos: X.
Bangladesh votes, Hindus fear violence as BNP, Jamaat eye gains in crucial polls. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: February 12, 2026 08:30:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Polling Underway In Bangladesh, But Can Hindus Vote Freely? Violence, Rising Islamist Influence Raise Big Questions

Bangladesh: In what is being viewed as a defining moment for Bangladesh’s democracy, voters are casting their ballots in the country’s first general election since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024. Polling began at 7 am IST and will continue until 4:30 pm (16:00 IST).

The election is being described as Bangladesh’s first genuine electoral contest since 2009. Hasina’s Awami League, which had dominated the political landscape for years, has been barred from participating after the Election Commission cancelled its registration.

Why This Election Is Important For Bangladeshi Hindus

The polls carry profound implications for Bangladesh’s Hindu minority, which constitutes around 8 per cent of the population in the Muslim-majority nation. Bangladesh is nearly 90 per cent Muslim, with over 16 crore Muslims and approximately 1.3 crore Hindus.

You Might Be Interested In

The government that emerges from this election will influence the political environment in a country that has witnessed targeted violence against minority Hindus in recent months. Critics argue that the interim government has remained in denial even as incidents mounted.

Also Read: ‘Except Trump, No One Said India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil’, Foreign Minister Lavrov Hits Back at US, Slams ‘Coercive’ Measures

According to community leaders, around 2,700 incidents of targeted violence have allegedly occurred during the 18 months of the interim administration led by Prof Muhammad Yunus.

Civil society organisations representing Hindus, Buddhists and Christians say minorities are living in fear. They report killings, attacks on property, and threats directed at business owners across the country – developments they believe could discourage minorities from voting freely.

Recent Killings Heighten Anxiety Among Bangladeshi Hindus

Just days before polling, minority groups organised a human chain to highlight concerns over safety and security.

The brutal killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, exposed what many describe as deepening societal fault lines. Separately, a Hindu trader was also killed days before voting, further intensifying fears within minority communities.

These incidents have sharpened anxieties about the growing influence of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, a hardline Islamist group advocating the establishment of Sharia law in the country.

Political Realignment In  Bangladesh After Sheikh Hasina

The political landscape has undergone significant transformation since Sheikh Hasina’s removal from office. Major parties have formed new alliances, and analysts suggest that Islamist political forces could gain influence after the polls.

All eyes are now on the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, which are widely expected to emerge as the two largest parties in the election.

The BNP has highlighted a section in its manifesto focused on “religious harmony.” The document states,
“National Identity: ‘Religion is individual, the state is for all’, ending all divisions through the unified Bangladeshi identity.”

In terms of representation, the BNP has nominated six minority candidates, while Jamaat-e-Islami has nominated one candidate in the contest for 300 parliamentary seats.

How Muhammad Yunus Failed To Protect Bangladeshi Hindus

Many within the Hindu community express dissatisfaction with the interim government’s response to violence.

There is a perception that the Yunus-led administration has failed to adequately protect minorities or deliver justice to victims. This sentiment has contributed to broader unease about the future.

Two days before the election, the interim government announced that “12 people directly involved in the incident have already been arrested and investigations are underway.” The statement came amid mounting pressure over recent killings.

As Bangladesh votes on February 12, uncertainty hangs over whether Hindus and other minorities feel secure enough to participate freely in the democratic process.

The outcome could either embolden hardline forces, with adverse consequences for minority rights, or strengthen protections and restore confidence among vulnerable communities.

Also Read: Bangladesh Elections Today: Who Are The Key Parties And Why India, China, & Pakistan Are Watching | Here’s What You Need to Know

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 8:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bangladeshbangladesh electionsBangladesh elections 2026bangladesh hindusBangladesh newshome-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

Who Was Jesse Van Rootselaar? 18-Year-Old Trans Woman With Mental Health History Identified As Canada School Shooting Suspect After 9 Deaths

Bangladesh Elections Today: Who Are The Key Parties And Why India, China, & Pakistan Are Watching | Here’s What You Need to Know

‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star James Van Der Beek Dies At 48 After Prolonged Colorectal Cancer Battle

Donald Trump Tells Netanyahu U.S. Will Continue Talks With Iran To Explore Deal Possibility, Calls It A ‘Very Good Meeting’

What Is Tropical Cyclone Gezani? Deadly Storm Hits Madagascar, Leaving 31 Dead, 4 Missing; Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex, Nifty Poised for Flat Start Amid Global Tug-of-War

When Is Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: Is It On February 12 Or 13? Check The Exact Date, Auspicious Time, And Rituals Explained

Polling Underway In Bangladesh, But Can Hindus Vote Freely? Violence, Rising Islamist Influence Raise Big Questions

Who Is Aayush Sharma? Salman Khan’s Brother-In-Law Receives Threat Email Days After Ranveer Singh

Bharat Bandh Today: Why Trade Unions Are Protesting Nationwide, Who Will Join And What Are Their Key Demands | Explained

Kai Havertz Suffers Fresh Injury Amid Ongoing Arsenal Fitness Woes, Set To Miss Tottenham Game

‘Swayambhu’ Teaser OUT: Nikhil Siddhartha Stuns In Intense Warrior Look, Promises Epic Period Drama

What Is Tropical Cyclone Gezani? Deadly Storm Hits Madagascar, Leaving 31 Dead, 4 Missing; Here’s What We Know

Bengaluru Shocker: SUV Driver Speeds Off With Man Clinging Onto Bonnet For Nearly A Kilometer; Video Goes VIRAL

Happy Hug Day 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, And Stickers To Wish Your Special Someone

Polling Underway In Bangladesh, But Can Hindus Vote Freely? Violence, Rising Islamist Influence Raise Big Questions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Polling Underway In Bangladesh, But Can Hindus Vote Freely? Violence, Rising Islamist Influence Raise Big Questions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Polling Underway In Bangladesh, But Can Hindus Vote Freely? Violence, Rising Islamist Influence Raise Big Questions
Polling Underway In Bangladesh, But Can Hindus Vote Freely? Violence, Rising Islamist Influence Raise Big Questions
Polling Underway In Bangladesh, But Can Hindus Vote Freely? Violence, Rising Islamist Influence Raise Big Questions
Polling Underway In Bangladesh, But Can Hindus Vote Freely? Violence, Rising Islamist Influence Raise Big Questions

QUICK LINKS