Home > World > Why Asim Munir Is At War With Imran Khan: ISI Sacking, Corruption Allegations And The Crisis Behind Adiala Jail Rumours

Why Asim Munir Is At War With Imran Khan: ISI Sacking, Corruption Allegations And The Crisis Behind Adiala Jail Rumours

The storm around Imran Khan’s condition in Adiala Jail has revived the core conflict that began with Asim Munir’s abrupt removal as ISI chief in 2019. Reports that Munir wanted to probe alleged corruption linked to Bushra Bibi triggered a rupture. As death rumours swirl, this clash between Khan and Munir now fuels fears of a deeper political and institutional confrontation.

Imran Khan–Asim Munir clash resurfaces as jail rumours revive 2019 ISI removal, corruption probe angle and deepening political tensions. Photos: X.
Imran Khan–Asim Munir clash resurfaces as jail rumours revive 2019 ISI removal, corruption probe angle and deepening political tensions. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 29, 2025 17:19:33 IST

Why Asim Munir Is At War With Imran Khan: ISI Sacking, Corruption Allegations And The Crisis Behind Adiala Jail Rumours

Imran Khan has been in the news this week, throughout the world. There have been rumours, first shared by Afghan media, that the former Prime Minister of Pakistan has been killed inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. Reports mentioned that he has been tortured, seriously injured, or even killed. The jail authorities later clarified that he is safe and secure. However, Khan’s party, PTI, and his family have alleged that the authorities are not allowing the mily members or lawyers to meet him, despite court orders. Jail authorities have not even presented him publicly.

Imran Khan And Pakistan Government’s Information Blackout

The information blackout has coincided with an unprecedented security build-up at the prison. According to reports, Pakistan deployed around 2,500 additional security personnel. New checkpoints have been established across Rawalpindi, including the Dahgal area, multiple prison gates, Factory Naka, and the Gorakhpur belt.

Also Read: Who Are Imran Khan’s Children? Spotlight On Ex-Pakistan PM’s Sons Kasim Khan And Sulaiman Isa Khan, Where They Live, What They Do

Police and paramilitary forces are deployed in full anti-riot gear, equipped with rubber and live ammunition, tear-gas launchers, shields, and batons. Similar heightened security measures are in place at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore and Mach Central Jail near Quetta, where other leaders and activists of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party are being held.

All this unfolds as PTI prepares nationwide protests outside Adiala Jail and the Islamabad High Court, with the central question dominating public discourse: “Where is Imran Khan?”

Imran Khan’s Last Social Media Post Before Jail Targets Asim Munir

Amid widespread death rumours and social media concerns over his health, attention has turned to Khan’s last post on X, shared by his sister almost 24 days ago after visiting him in Adiala Jail. In the post, Khan labelled Field Marshal Asim Munir as “the most oppressive dictator in Pakistan’s history” and described him as “mentally unstable.”

He added, “Asim Munir is the most oppressive dictator in Pakistan’s history and a mentally unstable man. The extent of tyranny under his rule is unprecedented… Munir, in his lust for power, is capable of doing anything.”

Imran Khan Vs Asim Munir

Imran Khan Vs Asim Munir fight started years ago. The former is in jail while the latter has grown in ranks and was recently handpicked for the newly created Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). In 2019, Lieutenant General Asim Munir was removed as Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief just eight months into the role, which he assumed under then-Prime Minister Imran Khan. Munir had been handpicked by Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to lead the ISI.

Six years later, Munir is now Pakistan’s first CDF, a position created through the controversial 27th Amendment to the Constitution. He currently oversees the country’s army, air force, and navy and will hold the post until 2030.

Despite Munir’s rise, Khan, founder of PTI and former Prime Minister, continues to wield significant public influence, remaining a formidable figure in Pakistan’s political landscape.

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi And Asim Munir’s Interest In Investigating Corruption

Reports suggest Munir had shown interest in investigating alleged corruption involving Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, and her associates in 2019. This reportedly angered Khan, who subsequently removed Munir from the ISI chief post. The army did not provide an explanation for the abrupt reshuffle, which saw Munir exit after only eight months, despite a three-year term.

In 2023, Khan dismissed the allegations publicly on X, stating, “This is completely false. Neither did Gen Asim show me any proof of my wife’s corruption nor did I make him resign because of that.”

Khan lost a crucial vote of confidence in April 2022, becoming Pakistan’s first Prime Minister to be ousted through a no-confidence motion.

Also Read: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Last Post Resurfaces Amid Death Rumours: ‘Asim Munir Is The Most…’

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 5:19 PM IST
Why Asim Munir Is At War With Imran Khan: ISI Sacking, Corruption Allegations And The Crisis Behind Adiala Jail Rumours

QUICK LINKS