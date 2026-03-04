Why Is Iran Only Allowing Chinese Ships Through The Strait of Hormuz Amid Closure? Know The Reason Behind The Rare Gesture

Iran says it’ll only let Chinese ships through the Strait of Hormuz now, a thank you to Beijing for standing by its side since the fighting in the Middle East started, as per multiple reports.

Chinese Ships Allowed as Hormuz Tensions Spike

Tehran’s Revolutionary Guard has basically closed the waterway to everyone else, which puts a big chunk of the world’s energy supply at risk.

The Strait is a thin stretch of water connecting the Persian Gulf to the open sea, and Iran has had it blocked off ever since the conflict got worse. This has people worried about what it means for global supply chains.

Iranian forces have made it crystal clear: try to pass through, and you’re a target. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is running Iran’s response after the US and Israel ramped things up, says they control the Strait completely now.

Ships trying to get through could get hit by missiles or drones.

This isn’t just a local problem. The Strait of Hormuz is a lifeline for countries like the UAE and Qatar, and about a fifth of the world’s oil moves through it before heading to places like China and India.

With the route blocked, analysts are warning this could seriously mess with global trade.

Iran Warns Ships of Missile Threat Amid Blockade

China, on its part, isn’t hiding how it feels about the whole thing. Beijing slammed the US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, calling them “unacceptable.”

According to Xinhua, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Russia’s Sergei Lavrov that the “blatant killing of a sovereign leader”, meaning Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and any push for regime change just crosses the line.

China had already called for an immediate ceasefire and stressed that shipping lanes need protection. It buys more Iranian oil than anyone else, so it really depends on those shipments getting through. If the blockade drags on, China faces some real economic headaches.

“China urges all parties to stop military operations immediately, avoid making things worse, keep shipping safe in the Strait of Hormuz, and stop this from hitting the global economy even harder,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. “Energy security matters for the whole world… China will do what it takes to protect its own energy needs.”

Trump: ‘If necessary, the United States Navy will…’

Meanwhile, President Trump is making his own promises. He said the US Navy is ready to escort oil tankers through the Strait if it comes to that.

“If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible. No matter what, the United States will ensure the FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD,” he posted on Truth Social.

