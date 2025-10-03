LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Tooth Tattoos Are Going Viral In China And What Dentists Say About The Risks

Why Tooth Tattoos Are Going Viral In China And What Dentists Say About The Risks

A hospital staff member told local media that the technology was introduced earlier this year and has quickly become popular among young people.

Representational image (Pexels)
Representational image (Pexels)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 3, 2025 15:56:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Tooth Tattoos Are Going Viral In China And What Dentists Say About The Risks

A new trend in China is making headlines, as young people increasingly choose to engrave motivational words and designs on their teeth. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), many hospitals and private dental institutions are now promoting customised tooth caps, also called dental crowns, that feature engraved phrases such as “get rich” or “ensure success.”

These so-called “tooth tattoos” are offered as part of dental treatments, and in some cases, hospitals even provide them for free to attract more customers. A private hospital in Guangdong province advertised, “Our 3D-printed tooth crowns are made of aerospace materials. They can repair your problematic tooth and also carry engraved words or patterns, uniquely customised for you.”

A hospital staff member told local media that the technology was introduced earlier this year and has quickly become popular among young people. “Many customers flock to our institutions to have things they like engraved. This technology is quite mature now,” the staff member said. The cost of one crown is around 2,000 yuan (US$280). Hospitals claim the engraving does not affect comfort while eating or speaking.

Some customers see the trend as stylish. A woman from Shandong province said she engraved the Chinese character *shen*, meaning “careful,” on her tooth because she thought it looked “handsome.” On Chinese social media, several users described the trend as “cute.”

However, not everyone is impressed. Critics argue that the practice may harm oral health. Dental experts have warned that carving into a crown could weaken its strength and durability. “The crown will be damaged more or less. Its strength will be impaired. I do not recommend patients to adopt the inscription on their crown,” one dentist said in a local media report.

Others online called the idea “disgusting,” sparking debate between those who see it as a form of self-expression and those who consider it unsafe or unappealing.

ALSO READ: Can Artificial Intelligence ‘Pray’ To God? Gemini’s Response To Kerala Priest Goes Viral

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 3:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chinatooth tattoos

RELATED News

Donald Trump Trusts Hamas Peace Deal, Directs Netanyahu To Halt Gaza Bombings, People Ask Where Is US President’s Nobel Peace Prize
IMF'S GEORGIEVA ON SENEGAL: FORMAL NEGOTIATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN DURING THE IMF-WORLD BANK ANNUAL MEETINGS IN MID OCTOBER
Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t
Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…
WATCH: US Launches Deadly Strike On Venezuela Narco-Terrorist Vessel, Killing 4, War Secretary Shares Video

LATEST NEWS

George Clooney says Trump should create incentives, not tariffs, for movie industry
AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing
Sean Combs Verdict: What Was Diddy’s Sentence? Judge Arun Subramanian Jails Music Mogul For Abuse, Trafficking
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Engaged? Couple’s Net Worth Revealed, Fans Excited, Wedding Rumoured Feb 2026
Diddy Verdict: Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Down Crying As Children Make Emotional Plea For Leniency
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' children urge leniency at sentencing over prostitution conviction
Djokovic advances in pursuit of fifth Shanghai title
WATCH: US Launches Deadly Strike On Venezuela Narco-Terrorist Vessel, Killing 4, War Secretary Shares Video
Are poor sleep habits making your brain age faster?
Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Questions Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Will US President Strike Back After Lavish Praise?
Why Tooth Tattoos Are Going Viral In China And What Dentists Say About The Risks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Tooth Tattoos Are Going Viral In China And What Dentists Say About The Risks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Tooth Tattoos Are Going Viral In China And What Dentists Say About The Risks
Why Tooth Tattoos Are Going Viral In China And What Dentists Say About The Risks
Why Tooth Tattoos Are Going Viral In China And What Dentists Say About The Risks
Why Tooth Tattoos Are Going Viral In China And What Dentists Say About The Risks

QUICK LINKS