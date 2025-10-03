Why Tooth Tattoos Are Going Viral In China And What Dentists Say About The Risks

A new trend in China is making headlines, as young people increasingly choose to engrave motivational words and designs on their teeth. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), many hospitals and private dental institutions are now promoting customised tooth caps, also called dental crowns, that feature engraved phrases such as “get rich” or “ensure success.”

These so-called “tooth tattoos” are offered as part of dental treatments, and in some cases, hospitals even provide them for free to attract more customers. A private hospital in Guangdong province advertised, “Our 3D-printed tooth crowns are made of aerospace materials. They can repair your problematic tooth and also carry engraved words or patterns, uniquely customised for you.”

A hospital staff member told local media that the technology was introduced earlier this year and has quickly become popular among young people. “Many customers flock to our institutions to have things they like engraved. This technology is quite mature now,” the staff member said. The cost of one crown is around 2,000 yuan (US$280). Hospitals claim the engraving does not affect comfort while eating or speaking.

Some customers see the trend as stylish. A woman from Shandong province said she engraved the Chinese character *shen*, meaning “careful,” on her tooth because she thought it looked “handsome.” On Chinese social media, several users described the trend as “cute.”

However, not everyone is impressed. Critics argue that the practice may harm oral health. Dental experts have warned that carving into a crown could weaken its strength and durability. “The crown will be damaged more or less. Its strength will be impaired. I do not recommend patients to adopt the inscription on their crown,” one dentist said in a local media report.

Others online called the idea “disgusting,” sparking debate between those who see it as a form of self-expression and those who consider it unsafe or unappealing.

