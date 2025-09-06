Why US Arrested Hundreds of South Korean Workers? What Really Happened – Know the Inside Story!

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has ordered officials to take urgent steps after hundreds of South Korean workers were arrested in a U.S. immigration raid at a Hyundai Motor battery factory.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said the government has formed a special team to deal with the situation. He added that he may travel to Washington if necessary. “I am very worried and feel responsible for the arrest of our citizens,” Cho said at an emergency meeting.

South Korea Reacts to U.S. Raid: Will This Further Strain Bilateral Relations?

The incident may increase tensions between Seoul and Washington. The two countries have already been arguing over a trade deal, which includes $350 billion of South Korean investment in the U.S.

The raid happened Thursday at the plant in Georgia. Video from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) showed Asian workers in shackles being led onto buses. The operation involved helicopters and armored vehicles. ICE said around 475 workers were arrested, including more than 300 South Koreans. It was the largest single-site raid in U.S. Homeland Security’s history.

In the video, workers could be seen standing outside the building, some wearing yellow vests with company names such as “Hyundai” and “LG CNS.” Reports said two workers tried to hide in a pond but were later caught.

US Accuses Companies of Illegally Bringing in Workers

Steven N. Schrank, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Georgia and Alabama, defended the operation. “We welcome companies that want to invest in the U.S.,” he said. “But if they bring workers, it must be done legally. This operation shows that those who misuse the system and hurt our workforce will face action.”

Hyundai responded by saying it would review its suppliers and subcontractors to make sure they follow rules. LG Energy Solution, Hyundai’s partner in building the factory, said it has suspended U.S. business travel for most employees except customer visits. It also told employees who were in the U.S. to return home.

LG Energy Solution confirmed that 47 of its own employees and about 250 contractor workers at the joint venture factory were among those detained.

