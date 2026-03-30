Why Was Scott Mills ‘Fired’ From BBC Radio 2? What Led To His Exit? Allegations Over His Personal Conduct Surfaces

Popular British radio presenter Scott Mills has exited BBC Radio 2 in a sudden and unexpected development, leaving listeners and colleagues surprised. Known for his long-running shows and sharp on-air style, Mills had built a strong following over the years across BBC platforms.

Sudden Exit Leaves Fans Surprised

Mills, 53, was a familiar voice for years, first on BBC Radio 1 and later on BBC Radio 2, where he hosted the Breakfast show. His last broadcast aired on March 24, 2026. Just days later, news of his exit surfaced, catching many off guard.

The BBC confirmed that Mills is no longer associated with the organisation. However, it did not disclose specific reasons, citing its policy of not commenting on individual employee matters.

🚨🇬🇧 BBC AXES SCOTT MILLS FROM RADIO 2 IN SHOCK MOVE Scott Mills has been removed from his BBC Radio 2 role, with the broadcaster confirming he is no longer under contract. The decision was made suddenly, with staff informed the presenter had left both the breakfast show and… pic.twitter.com/bx6xJz5gR3 — British Intel (@TheBritishIntel) March 30, 2026

BBC presenter Scott Mills has been fired after allegations about his ‘personal conduct’ pic.twitter.com/ozh4k5ZwVZ — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 30, 2026

Allegations And Internal Communication

According to reports, the decision followed a complaint related to Mills’ personal conduct. Details of the allegations have not been made public.

BBC’s Director of Music, Lorna Clarke, informed staff about the development through an internal message. She described the news as sudden and unexpected, especially given Mills’ long association with multiple BBC platforms, including radio and television.

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