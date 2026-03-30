Why Was Scott Mills ‘Fired’ From BBC Radio 2? What Led To His Exit? Allegations Over His Personal Conduct Surfaces

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Iran warning Iran US War census 2027 donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Donald Trump Iran warning Iran US War census 2027 donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Donald Trump Iran warning Iran US War census 2027 donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Donald Trump Iran warning Iran US War census 2027 donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Iran warning Iran US War census 2027 donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Donald Trump Iran warning Iran US War census 2027 donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Donald Trump Iran warning Iran US War census 2027 donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Donald Trump Iran warning Iran US War census 2027 donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Why Was Scott Mills ‘Fired’ From BBC Radio 2? What Led To His Exit? Allegations Over His Personal Conduct Surfaces

Why Was Scott Mills ‘Fired’ From BBC Radio 2? What Led To His Exit? Allegations Over His Personal Conduct Surfaces

Popular British radio presenter Scott Mills has exited BBC Radio 2 in a sudden and unexpected development, leaving listeners and colleagues surprised. Known for his long-running shows and sharp on-air style, Mills had built a strong following over the years across BBC platforms.

Why Scott Mills Was ‘Fired’ From BBC Radio 2? What Led To His Exit? Allegations Over His Personal Conduct Surfaces (Via X)
Why Scott Mills Was ‘Fired’ From BBC Radio 2? What Led To His Exit? Allegations Over His Personal Conduct Surfaces (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 30, 2026 18:09:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Was Scott Mills ‘Fired’ From BBC Radio 2? What Led To His Exit? Allegations Over His Personal Conduct Surfaces

Popular British radio presenter Scott Mills has exited BBC Radio 2 in a sudden and unexpected development, leaving listeners and colleagues surprised. Known for his long-running shows and sharp on-air style, Mills had built a strong following over the years across BBC platforms.

Sudden Exit Leaves Fans Surprised

Mills, 53, was a familiar voice for years, first on BBC Radio 1 and later on BBC Radio 2, where he hosted the Breakfast show. His last broadcast aired on March 24, 2026. Just days later, news of his exit surfaced, catching many off guard.

The BBC confirmed that Mills is no longer associated with the organisation. However, it did not disclose specific reasons, citing its policy of not commenting on individual employee matters.

You Might Be Interested In

Allegations And Internal Communication

According to reports, the decision followed a complaint related to Mills’ personal conduct. Details of the allegations have not been made public.

BBC’s Director of Music, Lorna Clarke, informed staff about the development through an internal message. She described the news as sudden and unexpected, especially given Mills’ long association with multiple BBC platforms, including radio and television.

ALSO READ: Iran Rejects Donald Trump’s ‘Unrealistic’ Peace Plan, Calls It ‘One-Sided’; Denies Pakistan Hosting Talks To End War After Islamabad’s Claims

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-10

RELATED News

Iran Rejects Donald Trump’s ‘Unrealistic’ Peace Plan, Calls It ‘One-Sided’; Denies Pakistan Hosting Talks To End War After Islamabad’s Claims

Spain Refuses Airspace To US Military Planes Over Iran War, Signals Neutral Stance And Risks Tensions With Washington

Vanuatu Earthquake: 7.3 Magnitude Tremor Strikes Pacific Region, Residents Asked To Stay Alert; What We Know So Far

Trump Security Scare: F-16 Fighter Jets Scramble After Unresponsive Aircraft Breaches Restricted Airspace Near West Palm Beach, Here’s What Exactly Happened

Trump War Strategy Questioned As Expert Waiel Awwad Warns He’s Escalating Iran-Israel War To Please Billionaires

LATEST NEWS

Jaipur Students Launch ‘Veer Sahara’ to Simplify Access to Government Schemes for Defence Families

Jaipur Students Launch ‘Veer Sahara’ to Simplify Access to Government Schemes for Defence Families

Why Was Scott Mills ‘Fired’ From BBC Radio 2? What Led To His Exit? Allegations Over His Personal Conduct Surfaces

Indian Rupee Breaches 95 Per Dollar, Slides To Historic Low: RBI Intervention Offers Brief Relief After Sharp Fiscal Year Decline

Haryana Group D Biometric Verification 2026 Schedule Out: Check Key Dates, Division-wise Details And Mandatory Rules

India Census 2027 Explained: Will Live-In Couples Be Counted As Married And What Does ‘Stable Union’ Mean? Government’s New FAQS Gives A Clear Picture

Who Is Chintada Ravindra? 30-Year-Old Married Navy Staffer Kills Lover, Chops Body Into 3 Parts, Stores Remains In Fridge, Burns Head; What Was His Motive? Chilling Details Revealed

Dia Mirza Faces Backlash Over UCC And Election Mix-Up, Questions ‘One Nation, One Election Proposal’, Netizens Say ‘Muh Khol K Low IQ Na Dikhaye’

Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah Committed ‘Ball Tampering’ In ILT20? Image Of Desert Vipers’ Players Raises Speculations After PSL Fiasco

SSC CPO Result 2026 Declared at ssc.gov.in: Download Tier 1 Merit List PDF for Sub-Inspector Posts

Why Was Scott Mills ‘Fired’ From BBC Radio 2? What Led To His Exit? Allegations Over His Personal Conduct Surfaces

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Was Scott Mills ‘Fired’ From BBC Radio 2? What Led To His Exit? Allegations Over His Personal Conduct Surfaces

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Was Scott Mills ‘Fired’ From BBC Radio 2? What Led To His Exit? Allegations Over His Personal Conduct Surfaces
Why Was Scott Mills ‘Fired’ From BBC Radio 2? What Led To His Exit? Allegations Over His Personal Conduct Surfaces
Why Was Scott Mills ‘Fired’ From BBC Radio 2? What Led To His Exit? Allegations Over His Personal Conduct Surfaces
Why Was Scott Mills ‘Fired’ From BBC Radio 2? What Led To His Exit? Allegations Over His Personal Conduct Surfaces

QUICK LINKS