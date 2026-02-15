LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Will Go Full Force': Donald Trump And Netanyahu Agree US Should Press Iran To Cut Oil Sales To China

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed to intensify U.S. pressure on Iran by curbing its oil exports to China. A senior U.S. official said, “We agreed that we will go full force with maximum pressure against Iran, for example, regarding Iranian oil sales to China.”

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 15, 2026 04:56:33 IST

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed to intensify U.S. pressure on Iran by curbing its oil exports to China, according to a report by Axios citing U.S. officials. 

The move is part of a broader strategy to limit Tehran’s revenue streams while maintaining leverage in ongoing nuclear negotiations.

“Maximum Pressure” On Iranian Oil

A senior U.S. official told Axios, “We agreed that we will go full force with maximum pressure against Iran, for example, regarding Iranian oil sales to China.” With China purchasing more than 80% of Iran’s oil, any reduction in exports could significantly impact Tehran’s finances and weaken its economic influence.

Diplomatic And Military Measures

The announcement comes after U.S. and Iranian diplomats engaged in indirect nuclear talks via Omani mediators last week. At the same time, President Trump deployed a U.S. naval flotilla to the region, signaling readiness for possible extended military operations if diplomatic efforts do not yield results.

Strategic Implications

Analysts say targeting Iran’s oil exports to China could heighten tensions with Beijing while sending a clear message to Tehran. The combined approach of economic pressure and military readiness reflects a dual strategy aimed at compelling Iran to make concessions in nuclear discussions while safeguarding U.S. and allied interests in the Middle East.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 4:55 AM IST
