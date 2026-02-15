‘Will Go Full Force’: Donald Trump And Netanyahu Agree US Should Press Iran To Cut Oil Sales To China

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed to intensify U.S. pressure on Iran by curbing its oil exports to China, according to a report by Axios citing U.S. officials.

The move is part of a broader strategy to limit Tehran’s revenue streams while maintaining leverage in ongoing nuclear negotiations.

“Maximum Pressure” On Iranian Oil

A senior U.S. official told Axios, “We agreed that we will go full force with maximum pressure against Iran, for example, regarding Iranian oil sales to China.” With China purchasing more than 80% of Iran’s oil, any reduction in exports could significantly impact Tehran’s finances and weaken its economic influence.

🇺🇸🇮🇷🛢President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed during their meeting at the White House on Wednesday that the U.S. will increase the economic pressure on Iran, mostly when it comes to oil sales to China. My story on @axioshttps://t.co/YeKCkmhiUR — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) February 14, 2026

Diplomatic And Military Measures

The announcement comes after U.S. and Iranian diplomats engaged in indirect nuclear talks via Omani mediators last week. At the same time, President Trump deployed a U.S. naval flotilla to the region, signaling readiness for possible extended military operations if diplomatic efforts do not yield results.

Strategic Implications

Analysts say targeting Iran’s oil exports to China could heighten tensions with Beijing while sending a clear message to Tehran. The combined approach of economic pressure and military readiness reflects a dual strategy aimed at compelling Iran to make concessions in nuclear discussions while safeguarding U.S. and allied interests in the Middle East.

