LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > World > "You can buy from any nation in the world, just not Russia," US Energy Secretary tells India

"You can buy from any nation in the world, just not Russia," US Energy Secretary tells India

"You can buy from any nation in the world, just not Russia," US Energy Secretary tells India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 06:53:08 IST

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): United States Energy Secretary Chris Wright called on India to reconsider its oil imports from Russia, emphasising that the US does not intend to punish India, but aims to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Addressing a press conference at the New York Foreign Press Centre, Wright made the remarks in response to ANI’s query on India’s continued oil trade with Russia.

“There are lots of oil exporters in the world. India doesn’t need to buy Russian oil. India buys Russian oil because it is cheaper. Nobody wants to buy Russian oil; they have to sell it at a discount. India has decided to make the trade-off to buy cheaper oil and look the other way, which is giving money to a guy who’s murdering thousands of people every week,” Wright told ANI.

Wright clarified the US position, stating, “We wish India would work with us to buy (oil). You can buy oil from every nation on earth, except Russian oil. That’s our position. America has oil to sell, so does everybody else. We don’t want to punish India. We want to end the war, and we want to grow our relations with India.”

On engaging with Indian leadership, Wright said he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the inauguration night and initiated a dialogue on future cooperation.

“I met the Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on the inauguration night and began a dialogue about cooperation and the future pathway between our countries. Russia trying to find peace in Ukraine is a sticky thing. We are both within the cabinet in the United States and with our allies, trying to find the most creative ways to bring this war to an end,” he said.

Wright emphasised the priority of ending the conflict while strengthening US-India ties. “President (Trump) wants nothing more than this war to end, and it would have the additional benefit of removing a source of friction. I am all in on energy and trade cooperation with India. There’s a bright future there, but somehow we have to figure out how to work together to put the maximum pressure to bring the war to an end,” he said.

In August 2025, the Trump administration imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, raising the total tariff burden to 50 per cent, due to India’s continued oil imports from Russia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) criticised the move, terming it “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable”, and reiterated that India’s energy policy is governed by market dynamics and its need to ensure affordable energy access for its 1.4 billion citizens.

“The United States has targeted India’s oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position… our imports are based on market factors and aimed at ensuring energy security for 1.4 billion Indians,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Earlier, many US officials targeted India over the purchase of Russian oil, with Peter Navarro, Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing, accusing India of profiteering from Russian oil in his latest slew of remarks, alongside alleging that India’s tariffs cost “Americans’ jobs.”

Navarro has repeatedly taken jibes at India in recent times. From calling it a “laundromat for the Kremlin”, to the castiest jibes such as “Brahmins are profiteering” from the conflict in Russia.

Further, the White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett said that Trump and the trade team are “disappointed” with India’s continued imports of Russian crude oil, but hoped for positive developments.

Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly described India as America’s “most tariffed partner,” calling the trade relationship a “totally one-sided disaster.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: chris-wrightdonad-trumpindiaoilpm modi’russiaus

RELATED News

US acknowledges "turbulence" with India but maintains positive trajectory
Donald Trump Condemns Dallas ICE Shooting, Blames ‘Radical Left’ For Rising Violence
Philippines Foreign Secretary hails strengthening India ties, highlights defence and Indo-Pacific cooperation
When Will US F-47 Sixth-Generation Fighter Jet Take Flight? First Test Flight By…
US breaks promises in every matter, cannot negotiate with such a party: Khamenei

LATEST NEWS

India face glitches but reach Asia Cup final after 41-run victory over Bangladesh
Delhi Minister Ashish Sood visits Kalikaji Temple on fourth day of Navratri
"You can buy from any nation in the world, just not Russia," US Energy Secretary tells India
Admissions Open for IIM Udaipur's Executive MBA (EMBA) Program
No objection with golfers playing other tournaments, given events don't clash: PGTI CEO Amandeep
Injustices against YSRCP cadre during coalition rule will be addressed: Margani Bharat
India's Powerplay in Electronics Commands Global Attention at electronica India and productronica India 2025
"We don't take anyone lightly": Jaker Ali on Bangladesh's mindset against Pakistan
Sundar Pichai Tries Google Gemini AI’s Nano Banana Tool, Creates Viral Figurine Photo Of Himself
GST reforms bring happiness to buyers and sellers, says CM Manik Saha
"You can buy from any nation in the world, just not Russia," US Energy Secretary tells India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"You can buy from any nation in the world, just not Russia," US Energy Secretary tells India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"You can buy from any nation in the world, just not Russia," US Energy Secretary tells India
"You can buy from any nation in the world, just not Russia," US Energy Secretary tells India
"You can buy from any nation in the world, just not Russia," US Energy Secretary tells India
"You can buy from any nation in the world, just not Russia," US Energy Secretary tells India

QUICK LINKS