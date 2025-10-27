YouTuber Michael David Booth ‘Mr Crafty Pants’ Arrested Over Shocking Child Exploitation And Alleged Porn Charges

Michael David Booth, better known to his hundreds of thousands of followers as “Mr. Crafty Pants,” has stunned the somewhat innocent DIY and craft world with his arrest. Once considered family content at the booth, he was charged with serious charges for pedophilia and exploitation of minors.

It was his arrest that was a result of his case investigation after a social media site flagged his account. Authorities traced the illicit activity leading back to his home IP address. Where once he cradled a seemingly innocent facade as a craft expert is now replaced by dark realities of the soon-to-be-plagued accusations.

Serious Legal Charges

A resident of Kentucky, Booth is in serious trouble, facing charges including possession and distribution of matter depicting the sexual performance of a minor. Reports state that the investigation has uncovered a number of child sexual abuse images, including some with alleged victims under the age of 12.

These images were reportedly shared over and over again on the social media app for the first half of August. Booth’s arrest and the nature of the charges have generated a strong sense of shock and disgust among his great following on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, where he had built his brand on custom designs and DIY tutorials with an appeal to a family audience.

Ongoing Court Proceedings

Following his arrest, Michael David Booth was brought to the court where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. With a very high bail set and an even stricter condition for very possible future release, home detention, and an absolute ban of using internet or social media were imposed on him.

The legal proceedings are still pending, and the community is awaiting the case’s next developments. This case stands to serve, quite disturbingly, as a reminder of how some criminal activity hides behind seemingly innocent faces to demand a reform of how safety and trust are regarded on the digital space.

