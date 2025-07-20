Zelenskyy: Ukraine Ready For Another Round Of Peace Talks With Russia

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine has sent Russia a proposal for another round of peace talks, local media reports noted.

The offer for discussions was made by Defense Council secretary of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, reports added.

Zelenskyy said, “Everything should be done to achieve a ceasefire.”

He further stated, “A meeting at the leadership level is needed to truly ensure peace – lasting peace,” and added, “The Russian side should stop hiding from decisions.”

What Are Russia’s Demands For Peace With Ukraine?

Russia is yet to reply to the new proposal by Ukraine.

Zelenskyy had chosen Umerov as the chief of the National Security and Defense Council last week.

Earlier, he was the defense minister of Ukraine and led the peace talks with Russia in Turkiye this year.

However, the talks could not result in anything positive except the exchange of prisoners of both sides and the bodies of the soldiers killed in action.

Zelenskyy had rejected the peace deal citing Russia’s demand for four regions of Ukraine.

Reportedly, Russia also wanted the end of Western support to Ukraine, and Zelenskyy did not agree with this either.

Meanwhile, Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov said that just like Zelenskyy, Russia too wanted “more momentum” in the peace efforts between the two countries.

Will Putin Agree To A Ceasefire With Ukraine?

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had threatened Russia with severe sanctions if it didn’t halt the war against Ukraine.

Trump gave a 50-day ultimatum to Russia and said if Putin refused to declare ceasefire, the US will impose 100 percent tariffs on Moscow and secondary tariffs on countries that import fuel from Russia.

The US president also vowed to send more weapons to Ukraine for “self-defense.”

In response, Russia said that Washington’s threats are “blackmail” and more shipments of weapons to Ukraine meant US wanted Ukraine to “abandon the peace process.”

Meanwhile, Russia continued to pound Ukraine with drones and missiles, in which one person died and six were left injured.

Ukraine’s president said on social media that Russia attacked with more than 30 missiles and 300 drones in various parts of the country.

