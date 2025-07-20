LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia-ukraine war Japan election Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India russia-ukraine war Japan election Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India russia-ukraine war Japan election Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India russia-ukraine war Japan election Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India
Live TV
TRENDING |
russia-ukraine war Japan election Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India russia-ukraine war Japan election Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India russia-ukraine war Japan election Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India russia-ukraine war Japan election Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India
Home > World > Zelenskyy: Ukraine Ready For Another Round Of Peace Talks With Russia

Zelenskyy: Ukraine Ready For Another Round Of Peace Talks With Russia

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has proposed new peace talks with Russia, urging a leadership-level meeting. Russia hasn’t responded yet. Former peace efforts led by Rustem Umerov failed to yield major results. Meanwhile, Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine continue, causing casualties.

Ukraine proposes new round of peace negotiations with Russia
Ukraine proposes new round of peace negotiations with Russia

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 20:57:38 IST

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine has sent Russia a proposal for another round of peace talks, local media reports noted.

The offer for discussions was made by Defense Council secretary of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, reports added.

Zelenskyy said, “Everything should be done to achieve a ceasefire.”

He further stated, “A meeting at the leadership level is needed to truly ensure peace – lasting peace,” and added, “The Russian side should stop hiding from decisions.”

What Are Russia’s Demands For Peace With Ukraine?

Russia is yet to reply to the new proposal by Ukraine.

Zelenskyy had chosen Umerov as the chief of the National Security and Defense Council last week.

Earlier, he was the defense minister of Ukraine and led the peace talks with Russia in Turkiye this year.

However, the talks could not result in anything positive except the exchange of prisoners of both sides and the bodies of the soldiers killed in action.

Zelenskyy had rejected the peace deal citing Russia’s demand for four regions of Ukraine.

Reportedly, Russia also wanted the end of Western support to Ukraine, and Zelenskyy did not agree with this either.

Meanwhile, Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov said that just like Zelenskyy, Russia too wanted “more momentum” in the peace efforts between the two countries.

Will Putin Agree To A Ceasefire With Ukraine?

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had threatened Russia with severe sanctions if it didn’t halt the war against Ukraine.

Trump gave a 50-day ultimatum to Russia and said if Putin refused to declare ceasefire, the US will impose 100 percent tariffs on Moscow and secondary tariffs on countries that import fuel from Russia.

The US president also vowed to send more weapons to Ukraine for “self-defense.”

In response, Russia said that Washington’s threats are “blackmail” and more shipments of weapons to Ukraine meant US wanted Ukraine to “abandon the peace process.”

Meanwhile, Russia continued to pound Ukraine with drones and missiles, in which one person died and six were left injured.

Ukraine’s president said on social media that Russia attacked with more than 30 missiles and 300 drones in various parts of the country.

Also Read: At Least One Killed, 6 Injured in Odesa as Russia Pounds Ukraine With Over 300 Drones

Tags: russiarussia-ukraine warrussia-ukraine war newsrussian president vladimir putinukraineUkrainian President Zelenskyy

More News

Dozens of Flights Cancelled as Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Operations At Moscow Airports
Unfiltered Beauty Wave: Mallika Sherawat’s No-Botox Pledge & Uorfi Javed’s Filler-Free Comeback
Jennifer Lopez Bold Tenerife Performance: Singer Goes All Raunchy With Backup Dancers After Ben Affleck Split
Who Would Replace Shaheen Afridi ? Pakistan Unveils Left-Arm Mystery in T20I Shake-Up
Japan Elections: What Exit Poll Results Mean for PM Ishiba-Led Ruling Coalition
NFL Rookie Landon Jackson Declares Readiness for Bills Camp: “Fully Good to Go”
Is Avatar Director James Cameron Directing Billie Eilish’s Next Music Video? Singer Drops A Big Hint
Senate Race 2026: Why Both Democrats & Republicans Face Major Hurdles
Detroit Lions Hit by Injury Blow as Levi Onwuzurike Out for Season with ACL Tear
Mariah Carey-Style Shade at Blake Lively From Judge During Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
Zelenskyy: Ukraine Ready For Another Round Of Peace Talks With Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zelenskyy: Ukraine Ready For Another Round Of Peace Talks With Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zelenskyy: Ukraine Ready For Another Round Of Peace Talks With Russia
Zelenskyy: Ukraine Ready For Another Round Of Peace Talks With Russia
Zelenskyy: Ukraine Ready For Another Round Of Peace Talks With Russia
Zelenskyy: Ukraine Ready For Another Round Of Peace Talks With Russia

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?