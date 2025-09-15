Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Forces Making Advances in Sumy as Russian Oil Refinery Hit by Drone Strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have made gains in the border districts of northern Sumy region, where Russian troops have been trying for months to gain a foothold, news agency Reuters reported.

“There are good results in border areas of Sumy region,” Zelenskyy said in a video address, quoting the country’s top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi. “Our units are continuing to advance in the direction of Ukraine’s state border.”

The Ukrainian President also claimed that Moscow’s forces have suffered significant losses along the 1,000 kilometre frontline in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

Stressing that Ukrainian forces are pushing back in the face of Russian claims of territorial gains, Zelenskyy reportedly said, “We continue to operate in the Dobropillia direction,” while referring to a town near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region. “It is important that Russian assaults are being repelled by our boys.”

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 14, 2025

Russian-appointed Donetsk official Denis Pushilin confirmed Russian troops were advancing near Pokrovsk with a pincer movement, as reported by Reuters. Meanwhile, Kherson governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that shelling and drone attacks killed two people in the region.

Ukrainian Drones Strike Key Russian Refinery

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries – the Kirishi refinery in Leningrad region, sparking a fire, Ukrainian military and Russian officials said on Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

Explosions and fire were reported overnight, with photos shared by Ukraine’s General Staff showing a blaze against a night sky. Regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko said three drones were shot down during the attack, with debris causing the fire, but no injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished.

The Kirishi refinery, operated by Surgutneftegas, produces about 17.7 million metric tons annually, making it one of Russia’s top three oil refineries, per AP.

Gasoline Shortages and Rail Incidents in Russia

Reports suggest Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil infrastructure have contributed to gasoline shortages in Russia, with gas stations running dry in some regions. Consequently, Russia has reportedly paused gasoline exports until at least the end of September.

Separately, a diesel locomotive derailed in the Leningrad region overnight, killing the driver even as an explosion on railway tracks in the Oryol region claimed three lives, including that of a National Guard member. Officials are investigating possible sabotage.

Cyberattacks Target Russian Elections

As Russians voted in local elections Sunday, Russia’s Central Election Commission reported an “unprecedented” wave of cyberattacks on its digital systems. Chair Ella Pamfilova assured voters that these attacks wouldn’t affect election results.

