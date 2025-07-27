Home > World > ‘Champagne Socialist?’ NYC Mayoral Hopeful Zohran Mamdani Slammed For Lavish 3-Day Wedding

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is under fire for hosting a lavish, three-day wedding in Uganda. Critics have accused the self-proclaimed socialist of hypocrisy, pointing to the event's extravagance and tight security. The celebration took place at his family’s upscale estate in Kampala, guarded by masked forces and a phone-jamming system.

NYC mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani faces backlash over lavish Ugandan wedding amid criticism of socialist double standards.

Published: July 27, 2025 16:22:12 IST

New York City’s socialist mayoral hopeful, Zohran Mamdani, is facing criticism for his recent grand three day wedding celebration. Internet is blaming Zohran for double standards of esposung socialist ideas while indulging in lavish celebrerations.

Zohran recently celeberated his marriage with a grand, three-day celebration at his family’s private and upscale compound in Uganda’s capital, Kampala. The event, held in the affluent Buziga Hill neighborhood, was tightly secured with masked guards and advanced security measures, including a cellphone jamming system, sources told The Post.

Zohran Mamdani Hosts Lavish Wedding Celebration

The sprawling estate, owned by Mamdani’s wealthy parents, sits on two acres of lush gardens with panoramic views of Lake Victoria. Nestled in Buziga Hill which is a well-known enclave for Uganda’s elite. The property features multiple security gates and is surrounded by trees providing seclusion. The area is home to some of the nation’s richest citizens, including billionaire businessman Godfrey Kirumira, whose real estate and infrastructure ventures have helped define the neighborhood.

During the celebrations, the home was transformed into a festive venue with Christmas lights draped among the garden’s canopy and music echoing late into the night. Witnesses reported luxury vehicles, including Mercedes cars and a Range Rover, arriving in convoys to the event.

Zohran Mamdani Wedding Had Tight Security and Exclusive Guest List

According to eyewitness accounts reported by NY Post, security was exceptionally strict throughout the three-day event. More than 20 special forces command unit guards, some wearing masks, patrolled the premises. One observer told The Post, “Outside the Mamdani house were more than 20 special forces command unit guards, some in masks, and there was a phone-jamming system set up — and all for the strictly invite-only Mamdani event.” One of the estate’s gates reportedly had around nine guards stationed.

Following the conclusion of the festivities, military-style tents were dismantled, and personal security staff took over the gate duties. Flowers left in a pile near one of the security posts added a solemn touch to the grounds.

Dance, DJ, Lavish Food Marked Zohran Mamdani’s Wedding

NY Post reported that on Thursday evening, guests enjoyed fruit juices, a customary offering at Indian-style celebrations, alongside dancing to music provided by a local DJ. One witness recounted hearing Mamdani’s voice on the microphone addressing attendees, with the festivities continuing until after midnight.

Despite the event’s scale, many local residents were unaware of the wedding, focused instead on daily life challenges. “Local children have been watching Mamdani on TV, and everyone was talking about him, but not about the wedding,” said one resident. “For us, it’s just about survival. We’re just trying to win the bread and make sure our families are OK.”

Another local expressed hope tied to Mamdani’s success abroad. “We had heard that Mamdani was going to be Mayor of New York, and he had made it over in America,” the person said. “We want to know now if we can get free visas to the US and to travel to New York like he did.”

