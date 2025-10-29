Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 10 Most Crucial Seats Where Political Giants Face Off In 2025

As Bihar heads toward the 2025 Assembly elections, political temperatures are rising across the state. With shifting alliances, high-profile candidates, and caste-driven arithmetic at play, several constituencies have emerged as decisive battlegrounds for both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

From RJD strongholds to BJP’s bastions and seats witnessing internal family fights, here are the 10 crucial constituencies to watch in the Bihar election.

1. Sasaram (Rohtas District): Snehlata Kushwaha vs RJD

A high-intensity battle is brewing in Sasaram.

Contenders (Expected): Snehlata Kushwaha (RLM), Satyendra Sah (RJD)

The seat was won by RJD in 2020, but the entry of Upendra Kushwaha’s wife Snehlata is making this a prestige fight.

2. Gopalganj (Gopalganj District): BJP Stronghold Faces Multi-Corner Contest

A rare five-corner contest is shaping up here.

Key candidates: Subash Singh (BJP), Om Prakash Garg (INC), Anash Salam (AIMIM), Dr Brij Kishore Gupta (AAP), Dr Shashi Shekhar Sinha

BJP retained the seat even after the JD(U)-BJP split, making this a prestige hold.

3. Tarapur (Munger District): Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Joins the Fray

Tarapur shifts from JD(U) to BJP under seat-sharing

Contenders: Samrat Choudhary (BJP), Arun Kumar (RJD)

With Kushwaha–Yadav–Muslim–SC votes at play, this is a test of caste arithmetic.

4. Ramnagar (Paschim Champaran): NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Contenders: Nand Kishore Ram (BJP), Subodh Paswan (RJD)

BJP’s Bhagirathi Devi has held this seat since 2010: can the RJD break the streak?

5. Lakhisarai (Lakhisarai District): BJP’s Safest Seat?

Deputy CM and Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha seeks a sixth term.

Contenders: Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP), Suraj Kumar (JSP)

Dominance of Bhumihar and upper-caste voters makes this one of NDA’s strongest fortresses.

6. Raghopur (Vaishali District): Tejashwi vs BJP- Rematch

Raghopur has been the political turf of Tejashwi Yadav.

Contenders: Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Satish Kumar (BJP)

Tejashwi defeated Satish Kumar twice (2015, 2020). The third face-off will be closely watched.

7. Alinagar (Darbhanga District): Maithili Thakur Steps In

A musical star enters politics.

Contenders: Maithili Thakur (BJP), Vinod Mishra (RJD)

VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party) won the seat in 2020 by just 3,101 votes.

8. Mahua (Vaishali District): Tej Pratap’s Battle of Ego & Identity

Family feud meets election battleground.

Contenders: Tej Pratap Yadav (Janshakti Janata Dal), Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD), Sanjay Singh (LJP)

Tej Pratap fights his former party, making Mahua a drama-filled triangular contest.

9. Hasanpur (Samastipur District): Can JD(U) Reclaim Its Seat?

Contenders: Raj Kumar Ray (JD(U)), Mala Pushpam (RJD)

Tej Pratap won from here in 2020 but has moved to Mahua. Will the JD(U) comeback happen?

10. Harnaut (Nalanda District): Nitish Kumar’s Legacy Seat

A stronghold linked to Nitish Kumar’s political origin.

Contenders: Hari Narayan Singh (JD(U)), Arun Kumar (INC), Kamlesh Paswan (JSP)

Harnaut remains symbolic Nitish first entered the Assembly from here in 1985.

Why These 10 Seats Matter

Involve top state leaders including both Deputy CMs and Tejashwi Yadav

Influence caste blocs Yadav, Kushwaha, Bhumihar, SC, and Muslim vote banks

Include family feuds, celebrity candidates, and prestige battles

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 will be shaped not only by alliances but by high-profile personal battles playing out in these 10 constituencies. As the campaign enters high gear, these seats will be the epicenter of strategy, caste arithmetic, and narrative building ultimately determining which coalition captures Patna.

