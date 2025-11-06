LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1: Key Developments, Top 5 Points You Need To Know

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1: Key Developments, Top 5 Points You Need To Know

Voting concluded in the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, covering 121 constituencies. Voter turnout crossed 60%. Key leaders including Tejashwi Yadav, Samrat Choudhary, and Prashant Kishor’s party contested amid clashes and heated campaigns.

Bihar’s first phase elections see record 60% turnout, clashes, and high-profile leaders including Tejashwi Yadav and Prashant Kishor. Photo: X
Bihar’s first phase elections see record 60% turnout, clashes, and high-profile leaders including Tejashwi Yadav and Prashant Kishor. Photo: X

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 6, 2025 18:58:54 IST

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1: Key Developments, Top 5 Points You Need To Know

Voting began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm in the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, covering 121 of the state’s 243 constituencies. The polls mark a high-stakes triangular battle between the ruling NDA led by BJP and JD(U), the opposition Mahagathbandhan led by RJD and Congress, and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, making its electoral debut. Here are the key highlights from the first phase of voting:

Voter Turnout Crosses 60%, Highest in State History Expected

According to the Election Commission of India, Bihar recorded an overall voter turnout of 60.13% as of 5 pm. Begusarai district registered the highest participation at 67.32%, while Sheikhpura recorded the lowest at 52.36%.

The Commission also indicated that Bihar is poised to achieve its highest-ever voter turnout in state elections, reflecting increased voter engagement amid the high-profile contests.

War of Words, Roadside Clashes

The first phase of polling was not without friction. In Lakhisarai, Deputy CM Vijay Sinha (BJP) clashed with RJD MLC Ajay Kumar on the road as voters headed to polling booths. Sinha alleged that his convoy was attacked by RJD supporters and warned of ‘bulldozer’ action.

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, “These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win…They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote…Look at their hooliganism…This is 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village.”

PM Modi Targets Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also targeted the opposition, alleging that the RJD used coercion to secure the CM candidacy over Congress, “For the past few months, Congress leaders have been claiming that their party is the big one and RJD is just a small tag-along. But the RJD have challenged this arrogance of Congress, challenged the arrogance of their ‘Namdaar’ and by putting a ‘katta’ to Congress’s head, they’ve snatched away the candidacy for the CM position,” Modi said, according to ANI.

Lalu Prasad Yadav Backs Tejashwi’s Leadership

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, after casting his vote, emphasized the need for a change in leadership:

“The roti should keep turning on the tawa, otherwise it will burn. 20 years is too long! Now, for the youth government and the new Bihar, a Tejashwi government is extremely necessary,” he tweeted on X.

Key Contests and Candidates From Phase 1

The first phase saw several prominent political leaders go to the polls:

Samrat Choudhary (BJP): Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, contesting from Tarapur.

Tejashwi Yadav (RJD): Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face, contesting from Raghopur.

Tej Pratap Yadav (Janshakti Janata Dal): Contesting from Mahua.

Maithili Thakur (BJP): Contesting from Alinagar.

Anant Singh (JD(U)): Contesting from Mokama, currently in jail in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav.

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party also entered the fray.

Districts That Voted Today

Some 3.75 crore voters decided the fate of 1,314 candidates across 121 constituencies in 18 districts, including:

Patna, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Buxar, and Bhojpur.

Voting took place at 45,341 polling stations, with 36,733 located in rural areas. Among the electorate, 10.72 lakh were new voters.

Also Read: Bihar Election War Of Words: ‘Daaru Piye Hue’, ‘Chunav Haar Gaye’, Dy CM Vijay Sinha And RJD MLC Ajay Kumar Clash In Lakhisarai

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 6:58 PM IST
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1: Key Developments, Top 5 Points You Need To Know

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1: Key Developments, Top 5 Points You Need To Know
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1: Key Developments, Top 5 Points You Need To Know
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1: Key Developments, Top 5 Points You Need To Know
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1: Key Developments, Top 5 Points You Need To Know

