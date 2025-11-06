LIVE TV
Bihar Election War Of Words: 'Daaru Piye Hue', 'Chunav Haar Gaye', Dy CM Vijay Sinha And RJD MLC Ajay Kumar Clash In Lakhisarai

Bihar Election War Of Words: ‘Daaru Piye Hue’, ‘Chunav Haar Gaye’, Dy CM Vijay Sinha And RJD MLC Ajay Kumar Clash In Lakhisarai

Political tensions flared in Lakhisarai as Deputy CM Vijay Sinha confronted RJD MLC Ajay Kumar in a public altercation during Bihar's first-phase Assembly polls. Sinha accused Kumar of being drunk, while Kumar claimed the deputy CM feared defeat. Sinha’s convoy was also attacked, disrupting voting at key booths.

Bihar polls tense in Lakhisarai as Vijay Sinha confronts Ajay Kumar; convoy attacked, voting disrupted in phase 1. Photos: X.
Bihar polls tense in Lakhisarai as Vijay Sinha confronts Ajay Kumar; convoy attacked, voting disrupted in phase 1. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 6, 2025 18:39:20 IST

Bihar Election War Of Words: ‘Daaru Piye Hue’, ‘Chunav Haar Gaye’, Dy CM Vijay Sinha And RJD MLC Ajay Kumar Clash In Lakhisarai

Bihar Elections 2025: Political tensions escalated on the streets of Lakhisarai on Thursday as Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha confronted RJD MLC Ajay Kumar in a public altercation during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. The unusual incident happened as voters were heading to polling booths across the constituency.

Reports quoting eyewitnesses said the two leaders exchanged a series of sharp allegations in broad daylight. Sinha accused Kumar of being intoxicated during the encounter.

“Daaru peekar kaise muh mehak raha hai… (look how your mouth stinks due to alcohol),” Sinha reportedly said to Kumar, who was leaning out of his car, blocked by the deputy CM in Lakhisarai.

In response, Kumar dismissed the accusations, calling Sinha “scared” and suggesting that the deputy CM feared defeat in the elections.

“They lost the polls, it’s nervousness… their goons wanted to capture the booth,” Kumar told reporters present at the scene.

Convoy Attacked, Voting Disrupted During Bihar Assembly Elections

The confrontation followed reports that Sinha’s convoy was attacked in Lakhisarai. Stones and other objects were allegedly thrown in his direction, creating further tension in the area.

Sinha, seeking a fourth term from Lakhisarai, blamed RJD supporters for attempting to intimidate voters, particularly those from extremely backward classes.

“These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega (The NDA is coming to power, bulldozers will crush their chests). The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win… They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote. Look at their hooliganism. These are the 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village,” Sinha said at the site.

Bihar Elections: Phase 1 Underway

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is currently underway across several key constituencies. The second phase is scheduled for November 11, with results expected on November 14.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 6:39 PM IST
Bihar Election War Of Words: ‘Daaru Piye Hue’, ‘Chunav Haar Gaye’, Dy CM Vijay Sinha And RJD MLC Ajay Kumar Clash In Lakhisarai

QUICK LINKS