Bihar Election 2025 Voting Day: Banks, Schools, Government Offices Closed Today, What’s Open?

Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 begins today, November 6, across 121 constituencies, marking the start of a high-stakes political battle. Polling will be held from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, although in certain sensitive districts, voting will conclude at 5:00 PM due to security restrictions.

As voters head to the polling booths, many are wondering whether schools, banks, and government offices will remain open. Here’s a quick breakdown of what’s operational and what’s shut on the voting day.

Are schools and colleges closed in Bihar today?

Yes. All schools and colleges across Bihar are closed today in view of the election. The Education Department has ordered closure to ensure smooth polling and allow campuses to be used as voting centres where required.

Are government offices closed today?

Yes. All government offices are shut for the polling day. This includes state and district-level departments. Government employees have been granted a paid holiday to enable them to exercise their voting rights without any salary deduction.

Are banks open in Bihar today?

No. Today is a bank holiday in Bihar as declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Negotiable Instruments Act due to polling.

However, online and mobile banking services remain operational, ensuring that customers can access essential financial transactions throughout the day.

Paid holiday for all workers

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has mandated that all employers, government and private, provide a paid holiday to workers on polling days. This ensures that no voter is financially disadvantaged for exercising their democratic right.

Bihar Election 2025: Why Phase 1 Matters

The Bihar Assembly election is being held in two phases — November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Out of the 243 Assembly seats, voting is scheduled for:

121 constituencies today (Phase 1)

122 constituencies on November 11 (Phase 2)

Key political heavyweights in the first phase include:

Tejashwi Yadav (Mahagathbandhan’s CM face) from Raghopur

Tej Pratap Yadav from Mahua

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary from Tarapur

The outcome of Phase 1 is expected to set the tone for the rest of the election.

Bottom line

Category Status on November 6, 2025 (Polling Day) Schools & Colleges Closed Government Offices Closed Banks (in-person services) Closed Online Banking Open

Bihar Election 2025 is not just a political contest it’s a public participation exercise supported by full-day closures and paid holidays, ensuring every voter gets a fair chance to vote.

ALSO READ: Bihar Elections Phase 1: Key Constituencies And Key Candidates- Tejashwi, Samrat Choudhary, Maithili Thakur In Spotlight