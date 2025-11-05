LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Polls 2025: What DK Shivakumar Urges Karnataka Firms On 3-Day Paid Leave

Bihar Polls 2025: What DK Shivakumar Urges Karnataka Firms On 3-Day Paid Leave

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has appealed to companies, contractors, and business establishments across the state to grant three days of paid leave to workers from Bihar so they can travel home and cast their votes in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on November 6 and 11.

Bihar Polls 2025: What DK Shivakumar Urges Karnataka Firms On 3-Day Paid Leave (Pic Sources: Wikimedia Commons)
Bihar Polls 2025: What DK Shivakumar Urges Karnataka Firms On 3-Day Paid Leave (Pic Sources: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 5, 2025 13:54:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Polls 2025: What DK Shivakumar Urges Karnataka Firms On 3-Day Paid Leave

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has appealed to companies, contractors, and business establishments across the state to grant three days of paid leave to workers from Bihar so they can travel home and cast their votes in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on November 6 and 11.

In an open letter issued on Monday, Shivakumar highlighted that a large number of people from Bihar are employed in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, particularly in the construction and service sectors, contributing significantly to the state’s economic growth.

“A large number of residents of Bihar are working in Bengaluru and various parts of Karnataka. In this regard, I request all companies, commercial entrepreneurs, hotels, contractors, builders, shopfronts, and other establishments to grant at least three days’ paid leave to voters from Bihar so they can participate in the election process,” Shivakumar said.

‘Help Strengthen Democracy’: Shivakumar’s Outreach To Bihar Community

The Congress leader’s appeal follows his recent interaction with members of the Bihar Association in North Bengaluru on November 2, where he urged them to back the Mahagathbandhan alliance of the RJD, Congress, and allied parties in the Bihar polls.

“All of you have said I deserve a bigger post. That is not important to me. I would be happier if you all vote for the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. Nitish Kumar is at the fag end of his political career, and Tejashwi Yadav has been declared as the CM candidate,” Shivakumar said.

He also raised concerns about alleged voter deletions in Bihar, claiming that “lakhs of voters have been removed” from the rolls.

“We are trying to save your votes. We will direct CREDAI, contractors, and other organizations to declare a 3-day holiday so that you all can go to Bihar to vote,” he added.

ALSO READ: Bihar Election 2025: What’s Closed And Open On Vote Day

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 1:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 3-Day Paid LeaveBihar Assembly electionsBihar Polls 2025dk shivakumar

RELATED News

Bihar Election 2025: How to Vote on EVM Machine, Step by Step Guide for Bihar Voters

Bihar Election 2025: What’s Closed And Open On Vote Day

“Baccha hai, chunaav ke baad jhunjhuna pakda denge”: JJD chief Tej Pratap Trolls Tejashwi Yadav Amid Bihar Election Buzz

Bihar Elections 2025: Amit Shah Confident NDA Will Win 160+ Seats, Slams Congress for Attacking PM Modi

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav’s Announces Rs 30,000 Promise To Counter NDA’s Poll Outreach To Women

LATEST NEWS

Salman Khan Gets Summoned Over ‘Misleading’ Pan Masala Ad: How Can Rs.4 Lakh Per Kilogram Saffron Come In Rs. 5 Pouch?

‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?’: Mumbai CEO Turns LinkedIn Profile Into Matrimonial Site, Claims To Have Tried All Dating Apps

Who’s Matheus Ferrero? The Brazilian Model Who Voted 22 Times In Haryana Election, Claims Rahul Gandhi

Amid Asia Cup Controversy, Hockey India To Keep Doors Open For Pakistan Handshakes

Tech Founder Spends Rs 4 Lakh On Blinkit In 60 Days, Internet Asks, ‘Mohalle Ke Liye Order Kiya Kya?’

Kerala Horror: Woman, Partner Get 180 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter For Two Years, Forced Her To Consume Alcohol

8th Pay Commission Constituted: Major Salary And Pension Reforms Ahead- Check All The Details

Meet the Artist Who Crafted Zohran Mamdani’s Iconic Campaign Branding

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: B Tech Second-Year Student Jumps from Third Floor, Dies on Spot

Bihar Polls 2025: What DK Shivakumar Urges Karnataka Firms On 3-Day Paid Leave

Bihar Polls 2025: What DK Shivakumar Urges Karnataka Firms On 3-Day Paid Leave

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Polls 2025: What DK Shivakumar Urges Karnataka Firms On 3-Day Paid Leave

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Polls 2025: What DK Shivakumar Urges Karnataka Firms On 3-Day Paid Leave
Bihar Polls 2025: What DK Shivakumar Urges Karnataka Firms On 3-Day Paid Leave
Bihar Polls 2025: What DK Shivakumar Urges Karnataka Firms On 3-Day Paid Leave
Bihar Polls 2025: What DK Shivakumar Urges Karnataka Firms On 3-Day Paid Leave

QUICK LINKS