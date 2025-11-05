Bihar Polls 2025: What DK Shivakumar Urges Karnataka Firms On 3-Day Paid Leave

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has appealed to companies, contractors, and business establishments across the state to grant three days of paid leave to workers from Bihar so they can travel home and cast their votes in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on November 6 and 11.

In an open letter issued on Monday, Shivakumar highlighted that a large number of people from Bihar are employed in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, particularly in the construction and service sectors, contributing significantly to the state’s economic growth.

“A large number of residents of Bihar are working in Bengaluru and various parts of Karnataka. In this regard, I request all companies, commercial entrepreneurs, hotels, contractors, builders, shopfronts, and other establishments to grant at least three days’ paid leave to voters from Bihar so they can participate in the election process,” Shivakumar said.

‘Help Strengthen Democracy’: Shivakumar’s Outreach To Bihar Community

The Congress leader’s appeal follows his recent interaction with members of the Bihar Association in North Bengaluru on November 2, where he urged them to back the Mahagathbandhan alliance of the RJD, Congress, and allied parties in the Bihar polls.

“All of you have said I deserve a bigger post. That is not important to me. I would be happier if you all vote for the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. Nitish Kumar is at the fag end of his political career, and Tejashwi Yadav has been declared as the CM candidate,” Shivakumar said.

He also raised concerns about alleged voter deletions in Bihar, claiming that “lakhs of voters have been removed” from the rolls.

“We are trying to save your votes. We will direct CREDAI, contractors, and other organizations to declare a 3-day holiday so that you all can go to Bihar to vote,” he added.

