Bihar Polls: ECI Orders Action After Stones, Slippers Hurled At Deputy CM Vijay Sinha’s Convoy

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday directed the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) to take swift action after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters allegedly attacked the convoy of BJP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha in Khoriari village of Lakhisarai. The attackers reportedly hurled stones and cow dung at his car while shouting “Murdabad” slogans.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said in a statement that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands and that strict action will be taken against those responsible. “All voters are requested to cast their votes without fear at their respective polling booths,” the ECI added.

Attack On Deputy CM’s Convoy

According to reports, the incident occurred when Vijay Kumar Sinha visited booths 404 and 405 in Khoriari village during the first phase of polling. Speaking to the media, Sinha accused RJD supporters of orchestrating the attack.

“These are the goons of RJD. The NDA is coming to power, and that’s why they are panicking. They didn’t let my polling agent vote and surrounded my car, hurling stones and cow dung,” Sinha alleged.

Following the attack, Sinha immediately contacted the Superintendent of Police (SP) to report the situation. Security personnel were quickly deployed to the spot to prevent further escalation.

CEC’s Directive And Ongoing Polling

Taking cognizance of the incident, CEC Gyanesh Kumar instructed the DGP to take immediate and firm action to ensure law and order during the polling process. The ECI emphasized its commitment to free, fair, and fearless elections in Bihar.

Meanwhile, voting for the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections began at 7:00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts, covering nearly 3.75 crore voters. Polling will continue till 6:00 pm, though in some sensitive constituencies, voting hours have been reduced to 5:00 pm for security reasons.

ALSO READ: Bihar Poll Violence: Deputy CM Convoy Attacked In Bihar’s Lakhisarai, Mob Chants ‘Murdabad’, Vijay Sinha Threatens ‘Bulldozer Chalega’