‘Bihar Wants Change’: Tejashwi Yadav Confident Ahead of Phase 2 Polls, Says People Will Repeat November 1 Mandate on November 11

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 9: Tejashwi Yadav, the grand alliance’s Chief Ministerial candidate, expressed full confidence in the victory of his alliance on Sunday, saying that there is a new mandate for change among the people of Bihar. As the second phase of election campaigns was nearing completion, Yadav was happy with the environment in the state: “good,” was the way he described it, and the opposition would again find favour with the voters on November 11.

Tejashwi Yadav Confident of Victory

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said: “Today is the last day of the election campaign. The environment is very good. The people of Bihar have voted for change, and they will do the same on 11th November. Whether it is the Prime Minister or any other minister, no one is talking about the reservation we gave during our government for 17 months. The Prime Minister has eaten up the 65% reservation of the people. They should talk about what they gave to Bihar and Gujarat,” Then, he took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining “silent” about reservation issues, while also accusing the BJP-led government of not doing enough for the development needs of Bihar.

Tejashwi’s Birthday Celebration Outside His Residence

Meanwhile, supporters of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were celebrating Tejashwi Yadav’s birthday outside his house in Patna. Supporters were seen dancing, singing songs, and waving placards proclaiming that “Tejashwi Yadav was CM of Bihar”. The party was having a party celebration ahead of the next and very important leg of polling.

RJD Questions Elections Commission Over VVPAT

RJD also raised serious questions over an alleged incident that occurred in Samastipur, where it was claimed that VVPAT slips were found strewn along the roadway of KSR College in the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency. The RJD posted a video on social media site X claiming the Election Commission was guilty of “misconduct” and demanded to know how the VVPAT slips had been printed and ended up on the road.

Voting and Results Timing

The campaign ends on Sunday night, voting begins on November 11, and results are tallied on November 14. The record participation in the first phase was 65.08%, which is the highest ever for an election in Bihar’s history.

