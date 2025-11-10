LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > ‘Bihar will become the most developed state’: Tejashwi Yadav Promises Top Development Ahead of Phase 2 Polls

Tejashwi Yadav promises to make Bihar the most developed state, focusing on jobs, education, healthcare, and industrial growth as Phase 2 of the assembly elections approaches on November 11.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 10, 2025 15:13:18 IST

Patna [Bihar], November 10: RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav announced on the eve of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections that “Bihar is ready for transformation. Bihar will become the most developed state very soon if it has not been so far in the last 20 years.”

Jobs, Education and Healthcare at Priority

In his press conference in Patna, Tejashwi declared, “Bihar will become the most developed state. It could not achieve that distinction in the last 20 years. After November 14, Bihar will tell you: this is what we have achieved.” Tejashwi reiterated that they will be initiating food processing units, agro-based industry, IT hubs, cities of education and superspeciality hospitals. Tejashwi emphasized that there were no Bihari’s required to go to other states for jobs or healthcare issues.

Extensive Campaign Efforts 

Tejashwi cited extensive campaigning for the election, emphasizing that the RJD had conducted 171 public rallies, in almost all districts involving people across all sections of society. Tejashwi stated, “Everyone said the same thing: the NDA government has done nothing in 20 years. There was nothing new on poverty, migration, unemployment, and the expansions of illegal factories. People need change and transformation.”

NDA’s Inaction Charged 

Tejashwi criticized the currently reigning NDA government, claiming that Bihar has the potential to be number one, but was neglected. He remarked, “The people of Bihar want all amenities and facilities available to them right in the state. This time, they will bring in a government that will put jobs, education, and development first.” 

Phase 2 of Polling Results 

Second phase voting for 122 assembly constituencies will be held on November 11 and results will be released on November 14. The first phase of voting saw a record voter turnout of 65.08%, the highest in the history of Bihar, which indicates the willingness of the public to participate.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Bihar Polls 2025: 'Mahagathbandhan Will End 20 Years of Weak Governance', Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 3:13 PM IST
Tags: Bihar developmentBihar elections 2025Bihar polls phase 2education and healthcarejobs in Biharmahagathbandhanrjdtejashwi yadav

‘Bihar will become the most developed state’: Tejashwi Yadav Promises Top Development Ahead of Phase 2 Polls

QUICK LINKS