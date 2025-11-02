Chirag Paswan Biography: From Dropping Out Of Engineering To Trying His Luck In Acting, A Look At LJP Leader’s Net Worth, Education, Career And His Rise In Politics

LJP(RV) was the largest winner in the Bihar NDA seat-sharing, which gave Chirag Paswan 29 seats in the impending assembly elections. On Thursday, October 16, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(RV) headed by Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan, had announced the complete list of his candidates in the Bihar assembly poll.

The ultimate seat distribution of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has given the party 29 out of the 243 seats in the Bihar assembly.

Who is Chirag Paswan?

Chirag Paswan is the son of a great Indian politician Ram Vilas Paswan and plays a major role in the politics of India. He is a Member of Parliament and the Minister of State to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. Furthermore, he is the President of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Chirag Paswan Education

Chirag Kumar Paswan did his schooling from the National Institute of Open Schooling, Delhi in 2003. In 2000, he enrolled a B.Tech (Computer Engineering) at the Institute Of Engineering and Technology, Janshi and dropped out in the 3rd semester in 2005.

What Is Chirag Paswan’s Net Worth?

Chirag Paswan owns two vehicles, a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy (2015) and a Toyota Fortuner (2014) worth 35 lakh. His immovable assets such as a house at Patna are worth 1.02 crore.

The net worth and assets of Chirag Paswan are indicators of a successful career. According to his Election affidavit, he has a total of assets of over 2.68 crore. The movable assets include 1.66 crore. His investments are cash, bank deposits, share and jewellery of gold worth Rs 14.40 lakh.

Chirag Paswan owns a house in Patna valued at around ₹1.02 crore, based on his 2024 election affidavit. He doesn’t have any other property in Delhi. His father, Ram Vilas Paswan, used to live in a government bungalow at 12 Janpath in Delhi, but the family moved out in 2022. Now, because Chirag is a Union Minister, he’s got a government residence at 1 Sunheri Bagh in Delhi.

What Are Some Interesting Facts About Chirag Kumar Paswan?

1. Chirag Paswan is the son of Ram Vilas Paswan, a former Union Minister. The uncle of Chirag Paswan is Pashupati Kumar Paras.

2. Another reason why many leaders of the BJP believe Paswan had attempted to position himself as Hanuman of Modi is because the Paswan had wanted to portray himself as such.

3. He has a Z-category cover. He previously had a small group of the core paramilitary group SSB.

Chirag Kumar Paswan 2024 Political Timeline

Chirag Paswan was chosen as an MLA in the Hajipur seat by a majority vote under Lok Janshakti Party in the 18th Lok Sabha Election. He won the election by 6,15,718 votes defeating the Rashtriya Janta Dal candidate Shiv Chandra Ram who had obtained 4,45,163 votes.

Following this victory, he was appointed to the Ministry of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in 2019 where he defeated Bhudeo Choudhary of RLSP by more than 2,00000 votes.

2016: Member, Joint Committee on the Enforcement of Security Interest and Recovery of Debts Laws and Miscellaneous Provision (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

2015: Member, Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment Forests. Member, Joint Committee on the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Second Amendment) Bill, 2015.

2014: Chirag Paswan was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha in Jamui. By 199407 votes he defeated Sudhansu Shekhar Bhaskar. Member, Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare. Consultative Committee, Member, Ministry of Human Resource Development. Member, Committee on Members of Parliament Local Area Development Schemes (MPLADS).

He was admitted to the Committee of Hindi Advisory, Departments of Economic Affairs and Financial Services, Ministry of Finance. He was made Chairman, the Vigilance and Monitoring Cell, Jamui.

Chirag Kumar Paswan’s Early Life

2011: Before joining Politics Chirag Paswan was an Indian film Actor. In 2011, he performed in Miley Naa Miley Hum. Chirag Paswan is the owner of an NGO called Chirag Paswan Foundation. In 2012, Chirag Paswan was given the Stardust Award.

