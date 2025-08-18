ECI Releases Names of 65 Lakh Deleted Voters in Bihar

In consent with a Supreme Court directive, the Election Commission of India has published the names of approximately 65 lakh voters who were removed from Bihar’s draft electoral rolls. This information has been made available on the official websites of the respective district magistrates, ensuring transparency in the election process.

SC Command

The SC had earlier commanded the ECI to reveal the list of deleted voters, along with the reasons for their removal, such as death, migration, or duplication. The court underlined the importance of transparency in the election process and directed that this information be available to the public.

The SIR of the electoral rolls in Bihar motivated to update and clean the voter list. The process involved the removal of names based on various criteria, including deceased individuals, migrants, and duplicate entries. The ECI has assured that all deletions were carried out following due process and with proper documentation.

Public Access

To promote public access, the list of deleted voters has been uploaded on the websites of district magistrates. Citizens can now verify their status and, if necessary, file claims or objections regarding their inclusion in the final voter list. The ECI has provided a one-month window for such submissions, ensuring that all eligible voters have an opportunity to be included.

Political Reaction

The release of the deleted voter list has ignited reactions from various political parties. Opposition leaders have raised concerns about the potential disqualification of voters, particularly from marginalized communities. They have called for a thorough review of the deletion process to ensure that no eligible voter is unjustly removed.

The publication of the deleted voter list marks an important step towards enhancing transparency in Bihar’s electoral process. By sticking to the Supreme Court’s directive, the ECI has taken measures to ensure that the electoral rolls are accurate and inclusive, allowing all eligible citizens to exercise their right to vote.

Also Read: FIR Filed Against Vivek Agnihotri Over ‘Distorted’ Portrayal of Freedom Fighter in ‘The Bengal Files’