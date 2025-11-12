LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Giriraj Singh Slams Lalu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi Amid NDA’s Massive Win Prediction – Calls Out ‘Corruption and Family Politics’

Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed confidence in NDA’s Bihar win, attacking Lalu Yadav and Rahul Gandhi over corruption and family politics as exit polls predicted a strong NDA lead.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 12, 2025 13:36:12 IST

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has expressed solid confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will once again have power in Biharin a big way. Speaking with ANI Singh said, the environment necessitating the NDA remains highly favorable for the incumbent government, after two decades too. 

He praised the enthusiasm which the women voters showed and attributed much of NDA’s success on that token. “Apart from Gujarat, Bihar is a state where even after 20 years, there is an atmosphere in favour of the current government. I think that the strike rate will be more than the one in 2010 because women were quite excited about the government, which will be seen in the coming days,” Singh sugggested. 

Mocking the opposition Giriraj Singh didn’t hold back with his digs against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) & Congress alliance formation which he called a coalition of chaos and corruption. Meanwhile he questioned why a voter would vote for leaders who are embroiled in scams and bad governance. 

“The opposition is cooking stuff up on their own, but I would like to ask people why give vote to Lalu Yadav or Rahul Gandhi? Is it because he is accused of corruption, covered in corruption, and is out on bail? Rahul Gandhi should drown, he has lost around 30 elections. If they win, they praise Rahul Gandhi, if they lose then they will blame the Election Commission and cry about it,” Singh mocked the records of the opposition.

Criticism of “Family Politics” 

Continuing his attack, Singh accused the opposition alliance of engaging in “parivarvaad” (family politics). “Whether you believe exit polls or not, but who will even give them (Mahagathbandhan) vote? I want to ask that. Is the vote for family? I would like to appeal to my Yadav brothers to condemn such things.” he said. 

His comments were aimed at drawing what he called the dichotomy between NDA development- oriented politics and family-oriented politics.

Exit Polls Shows NDA In Lead

After the conclusion of the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections, a large win for the NDA is pronounced by nearly all exit polls. All exit polls suggest that the Mahagathbandhan (RJD-Congress combine) are unlikely to obtain a majority in the 243-member assembly. 

In People’s Pulse exit poll, the NDA may get 133-159 seats; Mahagathbandhan party may get 75-101; Jan Suraaj (led by Prashant Kishor) is expected to receive only 0-5 seats.  

Large Turnout of Voter, To Be Announced 

The elections were held in two phases, November 6 and November 11, with very large turnout throughout the state. Counting will be conducted on November 14. The final result will be a reality check about whether NDA confidence can translate into result. 

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 1:36 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: ANIBihar AssemblyBihar elections 2025congresscorruptionExit pollsfamily politicsGiriraj Singhlalu yadavmahagathbandhanNDA victoryrahul gandhirjd

QUICK LINKS