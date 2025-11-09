LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor Makes Big Statement, Refuses Any Post-Poll Alliance In Bihar, Says ‘If Needed, We Will…’

Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor Makes Big Statement, Refuses Any Post-Poll Alliance In Bihar, Says ‘If Needed, We Will…’

Prashant Kishor had earlier slammed the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of giving more priority to Gujarat while ignoring Bihar in the establishment of factories.

Prashant Kishor (Image Credit: ANI)
Prashant Kishor (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Desk
Last updated: November 9, 2025 17:54:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor Makes Big Statement, Refuses Any Post-Poll Alliance In Bihar, Says ‘If Needed, We Will…’

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday dismissed the idea of joining a coalition government if his party does not win an outright majority in the Bihar Assembly elections. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the political strategist-turned-politician emphasised that he would rather continue working directly with the people than compromise on his party’s core principles.

“If the people of Bihar don’t want to change yet, we will stay with them and keep working for another five years. There is no question of joining the government, either. Jan Suraaj will form the government on its own strength, or we’ll sit in opposition. And if needed, we’ll even force another election, let it happen again. We are against the BJP, we oppose them on ideological grounds,” Prashant Kishor said.

Kishor continued, “We have put our blood and sweat into building Jan Suraaj, and the change is already visible, so let’s just wait for the results. When the numbers come, what’s the worst that can happen? Maybe Jan Suraaj won’t get as many seats this time, then we’ll work for another five years. What’s the hurry? I’m 48 years old; I can give five more years to this cause.”

Prashant Kishor on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of giving more priority to Gujarat while ignoring Bihar in the establishment of factories.

“They (BJP) take votes from Bihar, so they should also set up factories in Bihar. For the last 15 years, PM Modi has set up factories in Gujarat, not in Bihar,” Prashant Kishor said in a campaign rally.

Slamming the opposition’s Mahagathbandhan and ruling NDA alliance, Kishor said, “Is this acceptable to you? ‘Nitish Chacha rahenge ki jayenge?’ Do you want ‘Lalu ka Lalten’? Jungle Raj of Lalten? Now, if you don’t vote for Lalu, Nitish, or Modi, then who is left?”

The first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully on Thursday, with a record voter turnout of 65.08% of voters participating in the assembly polls.

The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14.

With inputs from ANI

ALSO READ: Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Locate Your Polling Station

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 5:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bihar elections2025jan-suraajprashant kishor

RELATED News

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Locate Your Polling Station

‘Vote Chori Is the Real Issue’: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and Election Commission of Using SIR to Cover Up Poll Manipulation

Bihar Election 2025: Full List of Most Educated Candidates Including Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor, and Chirag Paswan

‘Bihar Wants Change’: Tejashwi Yadav Confident Ahead of Phase 2 Polls, Says People Will Repeat November 1 Mandate on November 11

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Check Full List of Valid Documents You Can Use to Vote Without a Voter ID Card

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan Erupts In Protests As Government Moves To Expand Army Chief Asim Munir’s Powers, Opposition Warns Of ‘End of Judiciary’

Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor Makes Big Statement, Refuses Any Post-Poll Alliance In Bihar, Says ‘If Needed, We Will…’

Who Is Akash Choudhary? Meghalaya Batter Smashes World Record With Fastest Fifty Ever, Hits Consecutive 8 Sixes In Historic Innings

UP Turns Jurassic Park? ‘Well-Preserved’ Dinosaur Fossil Believed To Be Triceratops Horn Found In Saharanpur

‘Mar Jayega Lekin…’ Yuvraj Singh Spills The Secret On Abhishek Sharma’s Unusual Habit, Embarrasses Young Cricketer On Camera

Big Travel Update For Passengers: IRCTC Now Requires Aadhaar-Based Verification For…

Aditya Madhavan Breaks Silence, Apologises To Gouri Kishan After Viral Bodyshaming Row: ‘I Should’ve Spoken Up Sooner’

WPL 2026: From Jemimah Rodrigues to Niki Prasad, Full List of Delhi Capitals Retained and Released Players

US Pushes To Cut Iran Funding To Hezbollah, Eyes ‘Strategic Moment’ For Disarmament In Lebanon

Aaditya Thackeray Claims Drone Spied On His Home, MMRDA Breaks Silence With A Shocking Clarification

Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor Makes Big Statement, Refuses Any Post-Poll Alliance In Bihar, Says ‘If Needed, We Will…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor Makes Big Statement, Refuses Any Post-Poll Alliance In Bihar, Says ‘If Needed, We Will…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor Makes Big Statement, Refuses Any Post-Poll Alliance In Bihar, Says ‘If Needed, We Will…’
Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor Makes Big Statement, Refuses Any Post-Poll Alliance In Bihar, Says ‘If Needed, We Will…’
Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor Makes Big Statement, Refuses Any Post-Poll Alliance In Bihar, Says ‘If Needed, We Will…’
Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor Makes Big Statement, Refuses Any Post-Poll Alliance In Bihar, Says ‘If Needed, We Will…’

QUICK LINKS