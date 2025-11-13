LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Kishanganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on November 14, Tight Contest Between BJP And Congress

Kishanganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on November 14, Tight Contest Between BJP And Congress

Kishanganj Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Sweety Singh, Congress’s Md. Qamrul Hoda, and JSP’s Md. Ishaque Alam are in a triangular contest for the Kishanganj seat. Vote counting on Nov 14 will decide if BJP breaks Congress’s hold in this Muslim-majority constituency.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 13, 2025 23:05:16 IST

Kishanganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: The Kishanganj Assembly constituency, one of the most politically sensitive seats in Bihar, is witnessing a triangular contest in the 2025 Assembly elections. Located in Bihar’s northeastern tip, Kishanganj holds a unique identity as the state’s only tea-growing region and a Muslim-majority seat with a long history of political swings.

Contestants in Kishanganj 2025

BJP has once again fielded Sweety Singh, a familiar face in Kishanganj politics. The 46-year-old candidate, a Graduate Professional, has assets worth ₹36.3 crore and liabilities of ₹4.8 crore. Known for her consistent presence in the constituency, Sweety Singh has narrowly missed victory in previous elections losing by just 264 votes in 2010 and 1,381 votes in 2020.

From the Indian National Congress (INC), Md. Qamrul Hoda, aged 62, is contesting this time. A 10th pass candidate with declared assets of ₹3 crore, Hoda represents Congress’s bid to retain its influence in this Muslim-majority seat.

Md. Ishaque Alam of the Jan Shakti Party (JSP) is also contesting. A 52-year-old graduate with three criminal cases, Alam has declared assets worth ₹5.7 crore and liabilities of ₹16.8 lakh. Pradeep Ravidas of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), a 39-year-old 10th pass candidate, is also in the race with modest assets of ₹29.9 lakh and no liabilities.

Kishanganj Election Result 2025: Who Will Win?

All eyes are on whether BJP’s Sweety Singh can finally break Congress’s dominance in Kishanganj. A Hindu candidate in a constituency where Muslims form nearly 61% of the electorate, Singh’s prospects largely depend on whether the Muslim vote splits between Congress and AIMIM, and if Hindu votes consolidate behind her.

Congress, on the other hand, is banking on its deep-rooted presence and the leadership of Md. Qamrul Hoda to retain the seat. JSP’s Md. Ishaque Alam and BSP’s Pradeep Ravidas may not be frontrunners but could play a spoiler’s role, influencing the final margin in this tight contest.

2020–2025 Comparison: A Neck-and-Neck Race

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Congress’s Ijaharul Husain won Kishanganj with 61,078 votes, while BJP’s Sweety Singh trailed closely with 59,697 votes. AIMIM’s Md. Qamrul Hoda finished third with 41,904 votes, playing a crucial role in dividing the Muslim vote.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress maintained its lead its candidate Mohammad Javed led in the Kishanganj Assembly segment by 19,608 votes, while AIMIM again ranked third. However, BJP showed resilience, narrowing the gap compared to past elections.

Kishanganj has a rich political history Congress has won here 10 times, RJD thrice, and parties like AIMIM, Lok Dal, and Janata Dal have also made their mark. The last Hindu candidate to win was Sushila Kapoor of the Praja Socialist Party back in 1967.

Voter demographics play a decisive role here. Of the 316,867 voters registered in 2024, nearly 61% are Muslims, 6% Scheduled Castes, and 5% Scheduled Tribes. With rural voters forming nearly 75% of the electorate, local development and community issues often shape the results.

Kishanganj: A Unique Blend of Culture and Politics

Situated in the foothills of the eastern Himalayas, Kishanganj is known for its tea gardens, high rainfall, and fertile lands nourished by the Mahananda and Mechi rivers. It also shares strong cultural and economic ties with West Bengal, being just 90 km from Siliguri.

From the ruins of the Churli Estate to the revered HarGauri Temple and Khanqah shrine, the region reflects Bihar’s composite heritage. Politically, Kishanganj continues to mirror this diversity where religion, caste, and regional identity intersect to shape every election outcome.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 11:05 PM IST
