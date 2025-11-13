LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Lauriya Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting to Begin on November 14 – Vinay Bihari and Sunil Kumar Face Tough Contest in Bihar Polls

Lauriya Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates, Lauriya Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Vote Counting LIVE: Lauriyaa Assembly Election Result 2025 vote counting will start on November 14. A close fight is expected between BJP’s Vinay Bihari and RJD’s Sunil Kumar. Stay tuned to eci.gov.in for live updates, vote margins, and final winner announcements.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 13, 2025 22:36:13 IST

Lauriya Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Lauriyaa constituency in Bihar is braced for the coming political duel when the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election 2025 Counting of Votes commences on November 14, 2025. The two key candidates in this election are Vinay Bihari, who previously served as a BJP candidate for the MLA and Sunil Kumar, the JSP – Janata Secular Party candidate who will head against him in Lauriya constituency. 

Bihar Lauriya Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

As per the schedule shared by ECI – Election Commission of India, counting of votes in the Lauriyaa Assembly Election 2025 will start on November 14. Security forces will be deployed at the counting stations and trends are expected to come in the early part of the day and final results will be available by late in the day. 

Lauriya Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Winner

Vote counting will take place on November 14, 2025 and the Lauriyaa Election Result 2025 will be announced once all rounds of counting are completed on that same day. Overall, the Result is expected to be closer between Vinay Bihari (BJP) and Sunil Kumar (JSP), and the Result should reflect the other candidates expected close competition within the Result. 

Lauriyaa Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Here is the full list of candidates contesting from the Lauriyaa Assembly Constituency (2025):

  • Vinay Bihari (BJP)
  • Mohammad Haroon (BSP)
  • Sunil Kumar (JSP)
  • Ran Kaushal Singh (VIP)
  • Pappu Kumar Thakur (TPP)

Lauriya Chunav Result- 2015 & 2020 Winner

Vinay Bihari (BJP) won the Lauriyaa seat in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Election with a close margin of victory over the RJD candidate. In 2015 Assembly seat, there was a significant victory with the BJP signaling there remains some base among constituency voters. But in 2025, things are more complicated with the number of alliances and contextual with whatever the electorate may actually be feeling. 

For LIVE updates on Lauriyaa Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 vote counting, as well as live vote counting details, vote margin, and final winner, please continue to check eci.gov.in. 

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 10:36 PM IST
