Mahagathbandhan Releases Bihar Election Manifesto ‘Tejashwi Pran Patra’

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) on Tuesday released its 2025 Bihar Assembly Election manifesto, titled “Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran”, outlining its vision for development and social justice in the state.

The document was launched in Patna by RJD leader and CM face Tejashwi Yadav, along with Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, who said the alliance was committed to reshaping Bihar over the next 3 decades.

“We Will Build A New Bihar,” Says Tejashwi Yadav

Speaking at the launch event, Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan and leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), said the alliance’s goal was not just to win the election but to “build a new Bihar.”

“We have a vision for the state and a roadmap for its growth. This manifesto is not just a list of promises — it’s our Pran Patra (resolution document) for Bihar’s transformation,” Yadav said. Furthermore, he added that the Mahagathbandhan’s manifesto reflected the aspirations of Bihar’s youth, farmers, and working class, calling it a “vision document to make Bihar the number one state in the country.”

Yadav also criticised the NDA, accusing it of lacking leadership and vision. “We have declared our CM candidate and released our manifesto. What about the NDA? They neither have a chief ministerial face nor a roadmap for Bihar’s future. They only copy our promises,” he said.

Mahagathbandhan manifesto for #BiharElection2025: Within 20 days of forming the INDIA alliance government, an act will be passed to provide government jobs to one member of every family in the state. The Old Pension Scheme (OPS Scheme) will be implemented. Under the Mai-Behin… pic.twitter.com/O7tXvSGYor — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025

Mukesh Sahani Pledges Long-Term Commitment

Deputy CM face and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani described the manifesto as a pledge for generational progress. “For the next 30 to 35 years, we will dedicate ourselves to the service of the people. We will fulfil every promise made in this Sankalp Patra,” Sahani said.

Furthermore, he claimed that the people of Bihar are united behind the Mahagathbandhan, asserting that the alliance is confident of forming the next government.

“The NDA has no Sankalp (resolve). The people have seen through their politics,” he remarked.

READ MORE: EC Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor Over Dual Electoral Roll Entry